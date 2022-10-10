Oil falls as investors take profit on China demand concerns

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday,
snapping five days of gains, as investors took profits after a
report on slowing economic activity in China, the world's
biggest crude importer, re-ignited concerns about falling global
fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for December settlement fell by
as much as 1.1%, and was last down 85 cents, or 0.9%, at $97.07
a barrel by 0500 GMT.
West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery
declined by as much as 1.1% and was at $91.84 a barrel, down 80
cents, or 0.9%.
Services activity in China during September contracted
for the first time in four months as COVID-19 restrictions hit
demand and business confidence, data showed on Saturday.
The slowdown in the economy of China, the world's
second-largest oil consumer after the U.S., adds to growing
concerns about a possible global recession triggered by numerous
central banks raising interest rates to combat high inflation
rates.
"Oil ... is getting hit with the triple whammy of
China's economic weakness, U.S. monetary policy tightening and
Biden administration SPR intervention," Stephen Innes, managing
director at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.
Innes was referring to the possibility of additional
releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve next month in
response to the decision last week by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including
Russia, known as OPEC+, to lower their output target by 2
million barrels per day.
Brent and WTI posted their biggest percentage gains
since March after the reduction was announced.
The OPEC+ cuts, which come ahead of a European Union embargo
on Russian oil, will squeeze supply in an already tight market.
EU sanctions on Russian crude and oil products will take effect
in December and February, respectively.
"The cut is clearly bullish," ING analysts said in a note.
"However, there is obviously still plenty of other
uncertainty in the market, including how Russian oil supply
evolves due to the EU oil ban and G-7 price cap, as well as the
demand outlook given the deteriorating macro picture."
Analysts at banks and brokerages have raised their crude
price forecasts and expect Brent to rise above $100 a barrel in
the coming months.
Despite the promised cuts in output, Saudi Arabian state oil
company Saudi Aramco has told at least five North Asian
customers they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil
in November, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
That would indicate little change in the physical supply of
oil at least to Asian buyers of crude from Saudi Arabia, who as
OPEC's biggest producer will assume a large portion of the
announced reductions.
