Oil falls further as Trump tests positive for COVID-19

* Oil falls around 2%, on track for weekly decline
* Crude dips after U.S. President Trump tests positive
* Concerns over U.S. stimulus package add to demand fears
TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses to fall
around 2% on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump tested
positive for the coronavirus, while a U.S. stimulus package
eluded negotiators amid ongoing worries about demand.
Brent crude slipped on the news and was down 78
cents, or 1.9%, at $40.53 a barrel at 0516 GMT. U.S. oil
was 79 cents, or 2%, lower at $37.93.
U.S. oil is heading for a drop of more than 5% this week,
while Brent is on track to fall more than 4%, in a second
consecutive week of decline for both contracts.
In a tweet, Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump
tested positive for COVID-19. Trump said earlier he had started
a quarantine process after Hope Hicks, a top adviser, had
returned a positive test.
Oil was already in negative territory after a bipartisan
deal for more economic relief in response to the pandemic
continued to elude House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White
House, adding to fears about worsening demand without more
support for the economy.
"The chief culprit appears to be a lack of a new U.S.
stimulus package, reflecting the disappointment seen in other
asset classes," said Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst at
OANDA"
"Oil's upside was always likely to be limited, as fears rise
about the global consumption picture, and from rising OPEC+
production," he added.
Crude supplies from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) in September rose by 160,000 barrels
per day (bpd) from a month earlier, a Reuters survey showed.
The increase was mainly the result of more supplies from
Libya and Iran, OPEC members that are exempt from an agreement
to withhold production between OPEC and allies led by Russia - a
group known as OPEC+.
Libya's production has risen faster than analysts expected
with the relaxation of a blockade by the Libyan National Army,
which is trying to take control of the capital and is mainly
based in the eastern part of the country, where many oil
facilities are located.
Output of crude from Libya has risen to 270,000 bpd as the
country ramps up export activity, a Libyan oil source told
Reuters on Thursday.
New COVID-19 cases worldwide have rise to more than 34
million, nearly 2 million more than at the end of last week,
based on Reuters tallies.
This week marked the grim milestone of deaths exceeding 1
million and several countries are tightening restrictions and
contemplating lockdowns as infections accelerate, prompting
concerns about the impact on demand for fuel.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christopher Cushing
and Richard Pullin)