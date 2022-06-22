Oil falls more than 2% as investors weigh recession risk

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices continued to
pull back on Thursday, dropping more than 2% as investors
recalibrated assessments of recession risks and fuel demand amid
interest rate hikes in major economies.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had
skidded $2.6, or 2.7%, to $103.46 a barrel by 0330 GMT. Brent
crude futures slid $2.5, or 2.3%, to $109.22 a barrel.
Both benchmarks tumbled by as much as $3 a barrel in the
early morning of Asian trading, after plunging around 3% in the
previous session. They are at their lowest levels since mid-May.
Investors are continuing to assess how worried they need to
be about central banks potentially pushing the world economy
into recession as they attempt to curb inflation with interest
rate increases.
"Oil markets remained under pressure as investors were
concerned that U.S. rate hikes would stall an economic recovery
and dampen fuel demand," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at
Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.
"The U.S. and European hedge funds have been selling off
their positions ahead of the end of the second quarter, which is
also cooling investor sentiment," he said, predicting WTI could
fall below $100 a barrel before the July 4 holiday in the United
States.
U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said on Wednesday
the central bank was not trying to engineer a recession to stop
inflation but was fully committed to bringing prices under
control even if doing so risked an economic downturn.
Analysts from Haitong Futures wrote: "With more data proving
that Russian crude supply is less affected by sanctions than
most people have previously estimated, the supply side may see a
larger-than-expected increase in the near term."
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was
in the process of rerouting its trade and oil exports towards
countries from the BRICS group of emerging economies in the wake
of Western sanctions over Ukraine.
China's crude oil imports from Russia in May were up 55%
from a year earlier and at a record level.
U.S. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, called on Congress to
pass a three-month suspension of the federal gasoline tax to
help combat record pump prices and provide temporary relief for
American families this summer.
"The news temporarily boosted the oil product prices, but it
was later viewed that even if the gasoline tax was suspended,
retail prices would remain high, making it difficult to
stimulate demand," Fujitomi's Saito said.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said its weekly
oil data, which was scheduled for release on Thursday, will be
delayed due to systems issues until at least next week.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Muyu Xu in Singapore;
editing by Richard Pullin and Bradley Perrett)