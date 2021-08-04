Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil falls on U.S. crude stock build, Delta variant spread

08/04/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A gas pump is seen hanging from the ceiling at a petrol station in Seoul

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday on a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles, negative U.S. economic reports and worries the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant will weigh on global energy demand.

Traders noted the oil price drop came despite reports of increased Mideast geopolitical tensions.

Brent futures fell $2.01, or 2.8%, to $70.40 a barrel by 1:02 p.m. EDT (1702 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.49, or 3.5%, to $68.07.

That puts both benchmarks on track for their lowest closes since July 20.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude stockpiles rose by an unexpected 3.6 million barrels last week, while gasoline inventories fell by a bigger-than-forecast 5.3 million barrels. [EIA/S]

"Crude prices remained heavy after the EIA crude oil inventory showed stockpiles unexpectedly rose last week," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, noting "the report was mixed as gasoline stockpiles fell more than expected."

With U.S. gasoline futures holding near their highest since October 2014, the gasoline crack spread - a measure of refining profit margins - rose to its highest since hitting a record in April 2020 when WTI closed in negative territory, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2005.

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the more-infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems.

The United States and China, the world's two biggest oil consumers, are grappling with rapidly spreading outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant that analysts anticipate will limit fuel demand at a time when it traditionally rises in both countries.

The World Health Organization is calling for a halt on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September as the gap between vaccinations in wealthy and poor countries widens.

Also weighing on oil prices was a report from ADP showing U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in July and comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida that the U.S. central bank should be in the position to begin raising interest rates in 2023.

Tensions in the Mideast Gulf, meanwhile, gave oil prices some support.

On Tuesday, three maritime security sources claimed Iranian-backed forces seized an oil product tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, though Iran denied the reports.

Oman on Wednesday identified the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess as the tanker involved in a hijacking which Britain's maritime trade agency earlier said was over.

This is the second attack on a tanker since Friday in the region, which includes the Strait of Hormuz. Britain and the United States are also blaming Iran for the earlier incident, in which drones crashed into the vessel and killed two sailors. Iran denies the reports.

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)

By Scott DiSavino


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.50% 70.54 Delayed Quote.41.61%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.90% 600.5114 Delayed Quote.39.79%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.00% 374.2189 Delayed Quote.45.42%
WTI -3.08% 68.261 Delayed Quote.48.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53pNew York auto show canceled on Delta variant worries
RE
01:51pOccidental says it may look at additional joint venture opportunities in the delaware basin
RE
01:51pOccidental says it expects more value from divestitures with higher oil prices, open to looking at additional opportunities
RE
01:48pRolls-Royce says in talks to sell ITP Aero to Bain-led consortium
RE
01:45pFed's Kaplan wants bond-buying taper to start soon and be gradual
RE
01:43pBoeing 737 MAX departs for key test flight in China
RE
01:20pGold falls as US services data, comments from Fed's Clarida weigh
RE
01:17pOil falls on U.S. crude stock build, Delta variant spread
RE
01:11pIntesa plans $4 billion shareholder payout as it lifts profit goal
RE
01:04pConocoPhillips aims to collect $115 mln Jamaica owes Venezuela, records show
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
2Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch
3Robinhood shares surge nearly 82% as retail investors dive in
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Is the economic recovery still on track?

HOT NEWS