Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil falls on demand concerns, posts second monthly decline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A long exposure image shows the movement of a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday and posted a second consecutive monthly drop as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States heightened concerns over the outlook for fuel consumption.

Brent crude dropped 19 cents to settle at $37.46 a barrel, after touching a five-month low of $36.64 in the previous session. The front-month Brent contract expired on Friday and the January contract settled down 32 cents.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 38 cents to settle at $35.79 a barrel, after dipping to its lowest since June on Thursday at $34.92.

WTI fell 11% for the month, while Brent dropped 10%.

Leaders in France and Germany have ordered their countries back into lockdown, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter.

The United States also faces a surge of cases, breaking its single-day record for new infections.

"Many nations with high oil consumption across the world are seeing infection levels that they didn't have even during the first wave," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, Rystad Energy's senior oil markets analyst. "These infection levels are destined to bite oil demand, as traffic will be curbed to a minimum during the coming lockdowns."

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, had planned to raise output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January.

However, top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are in favor of maintaining the group's current output reduction of about 7.7 million bpd into next year in the face of lockdowns in Europe and rising Libyan oil output.

OPEC+ is scheduled to hold a policy meeting over Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

"The outcome has the potential to send oil prices $10/bbl in either direction," PVM analysts said of the meeting.

In the United States, the oil and natural gas rig count rose in October for the third straight month and drillers added the most rigs in a month since May 2018, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Oct. 27 by 36,589 contracts to 287,723, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla Florence Tan; Editing by David Goodman/David Gregorio/Ken Ferris)

By Stephanie Kelly


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 37.7 Delayed Quote.-38.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.84% 79.5153 Delayed Quote.27.63%
WTI -1.85% 35.54 Delayed Quote.-36.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pTech slide hits Wall Street as coronavirus cases spiral
RE
04:00pGARRETT MOTION : SEC Filing (3)
PU
03:58pHSBC : Canada border officer 'red-faced' over giving police passcodes to Huawei CFO's phones
RE
03:53pTREASURIES-Yield curve steepest since June as U.S. stocks sell off
RE
03:52pU.s. judge in pennsyvlania blocks commerce department order that would have barred key transactions with tiktok set to take effect nov. 12
RE
03:52pLansdowne Partners appoints ex-HSBC banker Heyworth as co-managing partner - memo
RE
03:47pOil falls on demand concerns, posts second monthly decline
RE
03:47pBillionaire Steve Cohen's purchase of New York Mets gets approval from MLB owners
RE
03:42pAlibaba to kick off China's first post-pandemic 'Singles Day' early
RE
03:37pMarlboro maker Altria takes $2.6 billion hit as Juul valuation crumbles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2Stocks, oil fall further on virus, U.S. election angst
3HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG : HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
4ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group