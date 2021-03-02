Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil falls to two-week lows as OPEC+ seen easing supply curbs

03/02/2021 | 04:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Views of Total Grandpuits oil refinery

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell to their lowest in two weeks on Tuesday on expectations OPEC+ producers will ease supply curbs at their meeting later this week as economies start to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said the outlook for oil demand was looking more positive, particularly in Asia.

Brent futures fell 99 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $62.70 a barrel, their lowest close since Feb. 12. The global benchmark has fallen about 7% from a 13-month peak hit last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 89 cents, or 1.5%, to $59.75, its lowest close since Feb. 19. WTI has dropped about 6% since Feb. 25 when it closed at its highest since May 2019.

Prices briefly extended losses after data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed a large increase in crude stockpiles last week but a much larger-than-expected decline in refined products inventories helped stem losses. [API/S]

The oil rally has faded on expectations the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies in the group known as OPEC+ would produce more oil from April, easing last year's deep supply cuts.

"The oil market has finally reached a stage that hints recovery, as it is the first time in a year that everyone expects OPEC+ to justifiably bring more output back to production mode," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

OPEC+, which meets on Thursday, could discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) back into the market.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) told Asian oil buyers it plans to increase crude allocations in April, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

OPEC oil output fell in February as a voluntary cut by Saudi Arabia added to reductions in a previous OPEC+ pact, a Reuters survey found, ending a run of seven consecutive monthly increases.

OPEC+ member Russia failed to raise oil output in February despite being granted permission by the group. Industry sources said harsh winter weather hindered work.

Traders noted that crack spreads - a measure of refining profit margins - were rising after U.S. gasoline and heating futures declined much less than crude oil.

The U.S. 3-2-1 crack spread and the gasoline crack spread closed at their highest since April 2020.

(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York, Noah Browning in London and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy, David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)

By Scott DiSavino


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.39% 62.37 Delayed Quote.26.44%
WTI -1.31% 59.386 Delayed Quote.29.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02pConsumer Cos Slip As Vaccine Optimism Wanes Somewhat -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:01pHealth Care Slips On Defensive Demand - Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:59pIndustrials Nudge Lower As Global Growth Bets Pared -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:57pMICROSOFT  : says Chinese hackers targeted groups via server software
RE
04:56pOil falls to two-week lows as OPEC+ seen easing supply curbs
RE
04:55pOne year into pandemic, sky begins to clear over U.S. economy
RE
04:54pTreeHouse Foods appoints two new directors after deal with Jana Partners
RE
04:53pMaterials Drop On Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:51pEnergy Falls As Valuation Concerns Trump Economic Optimism -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:48pCERAWEEK-ConocoPhillips still working to restore Permian oil output after freeze
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
2Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
3NASDAQ 100 : Stocks hit the pause button
4Target to spend $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as pandemic spurs online gains
5TRANSPARENCY AT CBO: Future Plans and a Review of 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ