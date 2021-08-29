Oil firms cut 96% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output as Hurricane Ida slams coast

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Energy firms on Sunday had suspended 1.74
million barrels per day of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental
Enforcement (BSEE), as Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana
coast as a Category 4 storm.
Ida made landfall on Sunday near Port Fourchon, the land
base for the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest
privately-owned crude terminal in the United States.
Oil companies raced to evacuate employees from offshore
infrastructure in the days ahead of the storm, prompting
shutdowns at their facilities in the Gulf.
Almost 94% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico natural gas production was
also out due to the storm, according to the offshore regulator.
Energy companies had evacuated 288 platforms - more than
half of those in the Gulf of Mexico - as of Sunday, and all 11
drilling rigs, according to BSEE.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver
Editing by Bill Berkrot)