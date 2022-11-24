Oil flows to Slovakia resumed following short suspension - economy ministry

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Flows of oil to Slovakia via the
Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine were restored late on Thursday
following a suspension earlier in the day, the Slovak Economy
Ministry said in a statement.
"Oil is currently flowing to Slovakia via the Druzhba
pipeline from the Ukrainian side. Oil supplies to Slovakia were
briefly interrupted this afternoon due to urgent work on the
electrical system in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
Flows to the Czech Republic were continuing as normal, the
RIA Novosti news agency quoted a spokesperson for the MERO
operator as saying. Supplies were not interrupted earlier as the
pipeline carrying oil from Slovakia to Czech Republic was
unaffected by the power outages in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Jake Cordell and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jon
Boyle)