Oil flows to Slovakia resumed following short suspension - economy ministry

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Flows of oil to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine were restored late on Thursday following a suspension earlier in the day, the Slovak Economy Ministry said in a statement.

"Oil is currently flowing to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline from the Ukrainian side. Oil supplies to Slovakia were briefly interrupted this afternoon due to urgent work on the electrical system in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

Flows to the Czech Republic were continuing as normal, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted a spokesperson for the MERO operator as saying. Supplies were not interrupted earlier as the pipeline carrying oil from Slovakia to Czech Republic was unaffected by the power outages in Ukraine. (Reporting by Jake Cordell and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jon Boyle)