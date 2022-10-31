Oil funds trapped between low inventories and slowing economy: Kemp

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portfolio investors oil
positions are exhibiting significant week-to-week volatility as
traders struggle to anticipate the net effect of an economic
slowdown amid exceptionally low inventories of crude and diesel.
Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the
equivalent of 33 million barrels in the six most important
petroleum futures and options contracts in the week to Oct. 25.
The previous four weeks saw two large purchases (+62 million
and +47 million barrels) and two large sales (-34 million and
-50 million barrels) as investor sentiment see-sawed.
The mixed picture continued last recent week, with heavy
buying of Brent (+29 million barrels), and smaller purchases of
NYMEX and ICE WTI (+6 million) and U.S. gasoline (+6 million).
But that was partly offset by small sales of U.S. diesel (-4
million) and European gas oil (-2 million).
Fund managers still have an overall bullish bias on
petroleum with long positions outnumbering shorts by a ratio of
5.17:1 (66th percentile for all weeks since 2013).
But uncertainty is high and confidence is low, with a net
position of just 503 million barrels (33rd percentile for all
weeks since 2013).
In Brent, the long-short ratio is in the 75th percentile
(bullish) but the net position is only in the 41st percentile
(relatively low confidence).
In middle distillates, the long-short ratio is in the 74th
percentile, but the net position is more modest in the 58th
percentile.
Chartbook: CFTC and ICE commitments of traders
U.S. and global crude and distillates inventories are at
their lowest seasonal levels for decades, which creates an
upside bias for prices.
But the U.S. Federal Reserve is raising interest rates at
the fastest clip for 40 years to squeeze inflation out of the
economy.
And most other major central banks are following suit,
resulting in a rapid tightening of financial conditions around
the world.
The resulting cyclical slowdown is likely to dampen crude
and distillate consumption and rebuild inventories to more
comfortable levels.
The timing of any rebuild is uncertain, however, and
inventories could remain tight or even deplete further in the
short term.
In addition to purely economic factors, EU sanctions on
maritime and insurance services for Russias crude and
distillate exports scheduled to go into effect in December and
February could tighten supplies even further.
With so many conflicting drivers, traders and investors are
struggling to form a medium-term perspective on prices with any
conviction, leaving the market directionless in the meantime.
- John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own
(Editing by Jan Harvey)