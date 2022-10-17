Oil futures rise on hopes of recovery in China's fuel demand

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday after China
rolled over liquidity measures to help its pandemic-hit economy,
igniting hopes for a better fuel demand outlook from the world's
top crude importer.
Brent crude futures rose 66 cents, or 0.7%, to
$92.29 a barrel by 0430 GMT, recovering from a 6.4% fall last
week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.17 a
barrel, up 56 cents, or 0.6%, after a 7.6% decline last week.
China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy
loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second
month on Monday.
Analysts said the full rollover is a signal that the
central bank would continue to maintain loose monetary policy.
The country also vowed to greatly increase domestic
energy supply capacity and step up risk controls in key
commodities including coal, oil and gas, and electricity, a
senior National Energy Administration official said on Monday.
China will further increase reserve capacities for key
commodities, another state official told a news conference in
Beijing.
Oil found support from a combination of factors, including
Chinese President Xi Jinping's comments at the Party Congress
that reassured accommodative policies for the economy, a
positive sign for demand outlook, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng
said.
China is expected to release trade and economic data this
week. Although its third-quarter GDP growth could rebound from
the previous quarter, President Xi's stringent COVID-19 policy
has the world's No. 2 economy facing what will most likely be
its worst performing year in almost half a century.
Looking ahead, oil prices are expected to remain volatile as
production cuts by OPEC+ will tighten supplies ahead of the
European Union embargo on Russian oil, while a strong U.S.
dollar and further interest rate increases from the U.S. Federal
Reserve limit price gains.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday
inflation had become "pernicious" and difficult to arrest, and
warranted continued "frontloading" through larger increases of
three-quarters of a percentage point.
Member states of the Organization of the Production
Exporting Countries and their allies, including Russia, lined up
on Sunday to endorse the steep production cut agreed to this
month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with
Saudi Arabia, accused Riyadh of coercing other nations into
supporting the move.
OPEC+ pledged on Oct. 5 to cut output by 2 million barrels
per day, which will lead to an actual drop of about 1 million
bpd as some members are already producing below their targets.
Despite this, top exporter Saudi Arabia will keep exports to
key Asia markets steady in November.
"Tighter inventories for oil and oil products along with
looming supply risks should keep prices volatile," analysts at
ANZ Research said in a note.
