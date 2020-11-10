Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil gains nearly 3% on vaccine hopes, even as nations reimpose lockdowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 03:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil ended nearly 3% higher on Tuesday as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon outweighed worries about a drop in fuel demand from new lockdowns to contain the virus.

Brent crude futures settled up $1.21, or 2.9%, at $43.61 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.07, or 2.7%, to $41.36.

Both contracts jumped 8% on Monday, their biggest daily gains in more than five months, after drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said their experimental COVID-19 treatment was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.

Oil bounced again Tuesday afternoon after the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said doses of the vaccine will be available for people at the highest priority in December.

"This implies that at some point in next year, people may be able to go on vacation, which means we will see a greater demand for jet fuel," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

"For the energy complex this is the best thing since sliced bread," he added.

Mass rollouts, however, are likely to be months away and subject to regulatory approvals.

In the meantime, renewed lockdowns in Europe and rising coronavirus cases in the United States are still hurting fuel demand, however.

"The rising counts could associate with more intense business lockdowns and work at home trends that have forced a sharp curtailment in U.S. driving habits," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

Traffic in London, Paris and Madrid fell sharply in November after a peak in October, according to data provided to Reuters by location technology company TomTom for mobility until Sunday evening.

There were more than 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday as U.S. coronavirus cases surged to more than 10 million.

Prices were also boosted by comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister, who on Monday said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, could tweak their supply pact if demand slumps before the vaccine is available.

OPEC+ agreed to cut supply by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from August through December and then ease the cuts by about 2 million bpd in January.

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Sonali Paul and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Laura Sanicola

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.81% 43.62 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
PFIZER INC. -1.15% 38.705 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pASSESSING GLOBAL POTENTIAL OUTPUT GROWTH : October 2020
PU
03:26pDollar flat, yen near three-week lows after vaccine news
RE
03:26pTrump touted the economy; the economy voted for Biden
RE
03:24pCoronavirus vaccine hope dampens prospects for corporate stay-at-home darlings
RE
03:24pDollar flat, yen near three-week lows after vaccine news
RE
03:23pU.S. job openings, hiring point to sluggish labor market recovery
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pOil gains nearly 3% on vaccine hopes, even as nations reimpose lockdowns
RE
03:12p'PAINFUL SITUATION' : Peru's miners look to interim president for post-pandemic stability
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China ups scrutiny of tech giants with draft anti-monopoly rules
2UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Westfield owner Unibail rethinks funding after rights issue blocked
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
4S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Europe charges Amazon with using dominance and data to squeeze rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group