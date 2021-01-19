Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil gains on hopes for improving demand

01/19/2021 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A 3D printed oil pump jack is placed on dollar banknotes in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth and oil demand trumped concerns that renewed COVID-19 lockdowns are cooling fuel consumption.

Brent crude futures for March rose 73 cents, or 1.3%, to $55.48 a barrel by 1454 GMT after slipping 35 cents in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $52.53. There was no settlement on Monday because U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday. Front-month February WTI futures expire on Wednesday.

A lower dollar also helped demand, making oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Investors are upbeat about demand in China, the world's top crude oil importer, after data on Monday showed its refinery output rose 3% to a record high in 2020.

China also avoided an economic contraction last year.

Investors are watching for U.S. oil inventory data from the API industry association, due on Wednesday, the day of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

"As we are approaching the beginning of the Biden administration era in the U.S., traders now have their hopes up for a rapid positive effect on markets coming from the promised ($1.9 trillion) stimulus package," said Rystad's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.

The International Energy Agency cut its outlook for oil demand in 2021 but pointed to a recovery in demand in the second half of the year to an annual average of 96.6 million barrels per day.

"Border closures, social distancing measures and shutdowns ... will continue to constrain fuel demand until vaccines are more widely distributed, most likely only by the second half of the year," it said in its monthly report.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

By Shadia Nasralla


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.59% 55.54 Delayed Quote.6.15%
WTI 0.68% 52.578 Delayed Quote.8.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:13aOil gains on hopes for improving demand
RE
10:12aStellantis ceo says group will launch 10 new electrified models in 2021
RE
10:12aDollar slides as investors look to Yellen comments on stimulus
RE
10:09aTSX gains on energy boost, wholesale trade data
RE
10:08aChina's Consumers Fall Behind Even as Its Economy Marches Forward
DJ
10:05aGerman financial watchdog warns weak banks may not survive pandemic
RE
10:02aFedEx Express unveils plan to lay off up to 6,300 employees in Europe
RE
10:00aGoldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost
RE
10:00aIt is our duty to provide the who with the tools to do its work effectively - u.s. head of delegation garrett grigsby
RE
09:58aU.s. envoy to world health organization says reform efforts must be led by member states
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ