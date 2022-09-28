Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil giant Shell snaps up African solar provider Daystar Power

09/28/2022 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, Britain

LAGOS (Reuters) - Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell will purchase African solar provider Daystar Power as it expands its global renewables portfolio, the companies said on Wednesday.

Shell is one of the most influential oil producers in Africa, but the Daystar purchase is its first power acquisition on the continent, underscoring its mandate to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

"As we do this, we're helping to address a critical energy gap for many who currently rely on diesel generators for backup power," Thomas Brostrøm, Shell's vice president for renewable generation, said in a statement.

Neither Shell nor Daystar commented on the sale price. Shell earmarked $2-3 billion in capital expenditure for renewables and energy solutions in 2022.

Daystar, headquartered in Lagos, provides off-grid power to commercial and industrial clients in Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Senegal, offering solar and hybrid power solutions with battery storage.

It has 300 power installations with installed solar capacity of 32 megawatts, but aims to boost capacity to 400 MW by 2025.

It also plans to expand to eastern and southern Africa, a goal that Daystar chief executive Jasper Graf von Hardenberg said would be easier to reach with Shell.

"For the next stage - really becoming a pan-Africa power provider - it requires an investor with the same vision. Someone really with sufficient firepower to finance this growth," he told Reuters.

Pending regulatory approvals, Shell will fully own Daystar, but von Hardenberg and the management team will continue to run the company.

Shell's renewables and energy solutions division accounted for 6% of company earnings in the second quarter, but new chief executive Wael Sawan is accelerating the drive for cleaner power.

It has shifted hundreds of experienced oil and gas staff into renewables and in April purchased India-based renewable power platform Sprng Energy group for $1.55 billion.

(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Libby George


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.66% 387.87 Real-time Quote.-26.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.02% 86.14 Delayed Quote.11.58%
POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD. -1.28% 2468 Delayed Quote.7.02%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -2.35% 124.59 Real-time Quote.-27.46%
SHELL PLC -0.95% 2224 Delayed Quote.38.33%
WTI -0.32% 78.284 Delayed Quote.1.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41aBuying Uniper was 'a mistake', Finnish finance minister says
RE
05:40aKremlin: we see significant increase in profits of u.s. energy c…
RE
05:40aKremlin: no clarity on timings of nord stream's repair…
RE
05:40aKremlin: russia is not interested in stoppage of nord stream gas…
RE
05:40aKremlin: nord stream stoppage is not in europe's interests eithe…
RE
05:40aKremlin: we don't understand yet what happened to nord stream…
RE
05:40aKremlin: both nord stream 1 lines have been put out of order…
RE
05:40aKremlin: suggestions russia sabotaged nord stream are predicta…
RE
05:38aEUROPE GAS-Prices rises as Ukraine gas dispute adds to supply concerns
RE
05:38aCracks appear in UK gilt market as long-dated yields hit 5%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters - Bloomb..
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
3Norway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
4THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
5Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline

HOT NEWS