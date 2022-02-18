Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil headed for weekly fall, prospect of Iran deal stokes fears of extra supply

02/18/2022 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses on Friday, and were headed for a weekly fall, as the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market eclipsed fears of a possible supply disruption arising from a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude futures fell 65 cents, or 0.7%, to $92.32 a barrel at 0725 GMT, extending a 1.9% drop from the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 71 cents, or 0.7%, to $91.05 a barrel, after sliding 2% in the previous session.

Both benchmark contracts hit their highest levels since September 2014 on Monday, but were headed for their first weekly fall in nine weeks amid reports of a deal taking shape to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Diplomats said the draft accord outlines a sequence of steps that would eventually lead to granting waivers on oil sanctions. That would bring about 1 million barrels a day of oil back to the market, but the timing is unclear.

"The downward pressure on crude from the prospect of a deal is likely to sustain ... unless the parties end the latest round of talks still in a deadlock," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights, in a note.

The Ukraine standoff fear premium in crude is starting to fray at the edges, Hari added.

Still, analysts do not expect prices to fall much in the near term, even with the prospect of more Iranian oil, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, struggling to meet their production targets.

"Oil markets are vulnerable to supply disruptions given global oil stockpiles are tracking near seven-year lows and as OPEC+ spare capacity comes into question given disappointing OPEC+ supply growth," Commonwealth Bank (CBA) analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

With oil demand also recovering as air travel and road traffic picks up, CBA sees Brent holding in the $90 to $100 a barrel range in the short term and topping $100 "quite easily" if tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

Pro-Russia rebels in Ukraine accused government forces of shelling a village on Friday while Russian media reported more infantry and tank units were returning to their bases in contrast to Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Mohi Narayan. Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Sonali Paul and Mohi Narayan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.07% 97.75 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.68% 92.21 Delayed Quote.20.02%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.70% 766.6392 Delayed Quote.18.91%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.74% 489.477 Delayed Quote.22.10%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.40% 75.75 Delayed Quote.0.17%
WTI -0.60% 90.968 Delayed Quote.22.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38aUK warns of significant disruption due to Storm Eunice
RE
02:38aUK Retail Sales Rise as Omicron Fears Ease
DJ
02:37aUK retail sales recover more than expected from Omicron knock
RE
02:36aHundreds rescued after flames engulf Greece-Italy ferry
RE
02:34aHong Kong parents rush to vaccinate children as COVID surges
RE
02:32aOil headed for weekly fall, prospect of Iran deal stokes fears of extra supply
RE
02:32aChina issues new measures to spur COVID recovery for services sector
RE
02:32aIndian court orders death for 38 for deadly 2008 serial bomb blasts
RE
02:31aChina to boost commodity price supervision in push for industrial growth
RE
02:30aSouth African rand set for weekly gain as Ukraine crisis lifts gold
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Share futures jump, gold slips on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine
2Indian shares tepid as IT, pharma stocks drag; Ukraine in focus
3Renault to accelerate state aid repayment after swinging back to profit
4Rebels accuse Ukraine of shelling as Russian media reports tank withdra..
5JGC : The Launch of a Joint Research of Chemical Recycling Technologies..

HOT NEWS