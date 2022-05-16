Oil hedge funds caught between sanctions and recession: Kemp

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Portfolio investors have left
their petroleum positions essentially unchanged for the last
nine weeks as loss of production from Russia is matched by loss
of consumption from China and Europe.
Hedge funds and other money managers held a net position in
the six most important petroleum-related futures and options
contracts of 548 million barrels on May 10 compared with 553
million on March 15.
Over the last nine weeks, the net position has averaged 552
million barrels, ranging by just 30 million barrels from a low
of 539 million to a high of 569 million (https://tmsnrt.rs/3wsmzCN).
The absence of significant changes for such a long period is
unusual and implies fund managers have few strong convictions
about the direction of crude or fuel prices.
The most recent week saw small sales of NYMEX and ICE WTI
(-4 million barrels), Brent (-2 million), U.S. gasoline (-5
million) and European gas oil (-2 million) but purchases of U.S.
diesel (+3 million).
Overall, bullish long positions outnumber bearish short ones
by a ratio of almost 5:1 (64th percentile since 2013) but the
net position is just 548 million barrels (38th percentile),
confirming the lack of conviction.
On the bullish side, global petroleum inventories are low,
OPEC+ and U.S. shale producers continue to restrain output
increases, and sanctions threaten to disrupt Russia’s oil
production and exports.
On the bearish side, however, crude and fuel prices are
already high in real terms, consumption in China has been
reduced by coronavirus lockdowns, and all the major economies
show signs of slowing economic growth.
The number of open futures positions held by all classes of
trader declined by a further 48 million barrels last week, and
is down by a total of 1,169 million barrels since the middle of
February to the lowest since June 2015.
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own
(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)