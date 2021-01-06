Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut

01/06/2021 | 01:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest since February 2020 after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers, while industry figures showed U.S. crude stockpiles were down last week.

Brent crude rose as much as nearly 1% to $54.09 a barrel, the highest since Feb. 26, 2020. It was at $53.87 a barrel at 0536 GMT after jumping 4.9% on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures reached $50.24 a barrel, also the highest since Feb. 26, before slipping to $50. The contract on Tuesday closed up 4.6%.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, agreed on Tuesday to make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, after a meeting with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers that form the group known as OPEC+.

The reductions agreed by Saudi Arabia were included in a deal to persuade other producers in the OPEC+ group to hold output steady.

With coronavirus infections spreading rapidly in many parts of the world producers are trying to support prices as demand takes a hit from new lockdowns being put in place.

"Despite this bullish supply agreement, we believe Saudi's decision likely reflects signs of weakening demand as lockdowns return," Goldman Sachs said in a note, although the investment bank maintained its year-end 2021 forecast for Brent of $65 a barrel.

OPEC member Iran's seizure of a South Korean tanker in the Gulf on Monday also continued to support prices. Tehran denied it was holding the ship and its crew hostage after seizing the tanker while pushing for Seoul to release $7 billion of funds frozen under U.S. sanctions.

Meanwhile U.S. crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.64% 53.86 Delayed Quote.0.02%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 2.24% 270.93 Delayed Quote.0.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aTrump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge
RE
01:11aOil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut
RE
01:04aOil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut
RE
01:02aONFIDO : and FundOf to Empower Content Creators to Monetize Their Work Through Trusted Transactions on Any Platform
BU
01:00aDON'T HOLD YOUR BREATH FOR RAGING GLOBAL INFLATION : Mike Dolan
RE
12:58aTokyo daily coronavirus cases exceed 1,500, renewing record - media
RE
12:55aThomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment survey ceases publication
RE
12:54aKAZTRANSGAS JSC : The associated gas of Kashagan will be processed
PU
12:49aStocks fall as investors brace for possible 'blue sweep' in Georgia
RE
12:49aMarkets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy
2NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : to post 2020 operating profit after strong second-half rebound in sales
5ILLUMINA, INC. : ILLUMINA : and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ