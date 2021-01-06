Oil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut

* Brent futures up as much as nearly 1%
* Saudi move 'reflects signs of weakening demand' -Goldman
Sachs
* U.S. crude inventories fell 1.7 mln bbl in week to Jan. 1
-API
TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday to
their highest since February 2020 after Saudi Arabia agreed to
reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied
producers, while industry figures showed U.S. crude stockpiles
were down last week.
Brent crude rose as much as nearly 1% to $54.09 a
barrel, the highest since Feb. 26, 2020. It was at $53.87 a
barrel at 0536 GMT after jumping 4.9% on Tuesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures reached
$50.24 a barrel, also the highest since Feb. 26, before slipping
to $50. The contract on Tuesday closed up 4.6%.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, agreed on
Tuesday to make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of 1
million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, after a
meeting with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) and other major producers that form the group
known as OPEC+.
The reductions agreed by Saudi Arabia were included in a
deal to persuade other producers in the OPEC+ group to hold
output steady.
With coronavirus infections spreading rapidly in many parts
of the world producers are trying to support prices as demand
takes a hit from new lockdowns being put in place.
"Despite this bullish supply agreement, we believe Saudi's
decision likely reflects signs of weakening demand as lockdowns
return," Goldman Sachs said in a note, although the investment
bank maintained its year-end 2021 forecast for Brent of $65 a
barrel.
OPEC member Iran's seizure of a South Korean tanker in the
Gulf on Monday also continued to support prices. Tehran denied
it was holding the ship and its crew hostage after seizing the
tanker while pushing for Seoul to release $7 billion of funds
frozen under U.S. sanctions.
Meanwhile U.S. crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million
barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data
from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)