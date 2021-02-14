Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions

02/14/2021 | 11:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Saudi-led coalition intercepts explosive-laden drone

* Brent, WTI hit highest levels since January 2020

* U.S. stimulus hopes, tighter supplies support rally

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices soared on Monday to their highest in about 13 months as fears of heightened tensions in the Middle East prompted fresh buying, while hopes that a U.S. stimulus and an easing of lockdowns will buoy fuel demand provided support.

Brent crude was up $1.09, or 1.8%, at $63.52 a barrel at 0428 GMT, after climbing to a session high of $63.76, the highest since Jan. 22, 2020.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.28, or 2.2%, to $60.75 a barrel. It touched the highest since Jan. 8 last year of $60.95 earlier in the session.

Oil prices gained around 5% last week.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said late on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group toward the kingdom, state TV reported, raising fears of fresh Middle East tensions.

"An early spike in oil markets was triggered by the news," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.

"But the rally was also driven by growing hopes that a U.S. stimulus and easing of lockdowns will boost the economy and fuel demand," he said. WTI may be pulled back by profit-taking as it reached a key $60 level, he added.

U.S. President Joe Biden pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term on Friday, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials for help on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

Oil prices have rallied over recent weeks also as supplies tighten, due largely to production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers in the group OPEC+.

"On top of that, robust global stock markets boosted investors' risk appetite," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington.

"With cheap money supply amid monetary easing worldwide, swift rollout of the vaccine and tight supply from OPEC+ and U.S. shale oil producers, crude oil prices may be headed toward $70 a barrel," Yoshida said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.78% 63.55 Delayed Quote.17.68%
RAKUTEN, INC. 1.63% 1187 End-of-day quote.19.42%
WTI 0.78% 60.805 Delayed Quote.20.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/14Indian shares scale record high; financials lead gains
RE
02/14Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
RE
02/14JGB futures fall as recovery hopes push money into stocks
RE
02/14Indonesia Trade Surplus Narrowed in January
DJ
02/14Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
RE
02/14Israeli air force holds "surprise" combat drill along northern border
RE
02/14Indonesia says number of poor rises by 2.76 million due to pandemic
RE
02/14MONGOLIA-WORLD BANK GROUP PARTNERSHIP : Three Decades of Partnering for Prosperity
PU
02/14Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCOR : TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Japan's quake-rattled utility has ..
3Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
4Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
5Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ