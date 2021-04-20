Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil hits $68 on Libya force majeure despite pandemic surge

04/20/2021 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose to $68 a barrel and hit its highest in a month on Tuesday, supported by disruption to Libyan exports and expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories, though rising coronavirus cases in Asia limited gains.

Libya declared force majeure on exports from the port of Hariga and said it could extend the measure to other facilities, citing a budget dispute. Hariga is scheduled to load about 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April.

Brent crude was up 35 cents, or 0.5%, at $67.40 a barrel by 1335 GMT after hitting its highest since March 18 at $68.08. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $63.55.

"Follow-through buying is pushing prices up further," said Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM. "But the immediate upside potential could be limited by the relentless march higher in infection rates."

Prices have recovered from historic lows last year, helped by some demand recovery and huge output cuts by OPEC and allies, together known as OPEC+. A year ago today, WTI sank to minus $40.32 due to a massive glut.

"A year later and this seems like a scene from a different world," said Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank. OPEC+ cuts are "allowing markets to ignore some of the stumbling blocks at present," he said.

Worldwide coronavirus cases have exceeded 142.16 million and a surge in infections in India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, has dampened optimism for a sustained demand recovery.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Philippines is experiencing a second wave of infections. Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks.

Oil was underpinned by a weak U.S. dollar, which makes oil cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

In focus later will be the American Petroleum Institute's report on U.S. supplies, due at 2030 GMT. U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to drop by 2.9 million barrels.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by David Goodman and Kirsten Donovan)

By Alex Lawler


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -2.59% 4.9615 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40aABSA  : CEO of S.Africa's Absa leaves over strategy dispute after 15 months
RE
09:39aOil hits $68 on Libya force majeure despite pandemic surge
RE
09:36aWall St. opens lower as focus turns to tech earnings
RE
09:29aHome Depot to face boycott over Georgia voting curbs
RE
09:29aAt GM, blue and white collar give way to remote and on-site
RE
09:28aJohnson commits Britain to 78% emissions cut in 14 years
RE
09:28aSoftBank-backed WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies
RE
09:27aVirus-led hygiene needs drive Procter & Gamble's quarterly results beat
RE
09:23aSinopec to develop Iraq's Mansuriya gas field, says ministry
RE
09:21aBoeing CFO Smith to retire in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks ease from record highs as tobacco firms weigh
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
3Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Telekom invests in blockchain payments platform Celo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ