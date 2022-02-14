Log in
Oil hits 7-yr highs as Ukraine fears Russian attack imminent

02/14/2022 | 03:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices surged on Monday over 2% to their highest in more than seven years as Ukraine's President said he had heard that Russia could invade the country on Wednesday.

Russia is one of the world's largest oil-and-gas producers, and fears that it could invade Ukraine have driven the rally in oil closer to the $100-per-barrel mark.

"The market remains hyper-sensitive to the developments over the Russian/Ukraine situation," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. "This is now intensifying to a terrific degree. Right now, it's buy now, ask later."

Brent crude rose $2.04, or 2.2%, to settle at $96.48 a barrel, after touching its highest since September 2014 at $96.78.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.36, or 2.5%, to settle at $95.46 a barrel, after hitting $95.82, the loftiest since September 2014.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had heard that Wednesday could be the day of a Russian invasion.

The United States sees no "tangible sign" of de-escalation of Russian forces on the Ukraine border, the U.S. State Department said. It remained unclear whether Russia was interested in pursuing a diplomatic path, the State Department added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was relocating its embassy operations in Ukraine from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, citing the "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces."

Russia has amassed thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders, but Moscow denies it plans to invade and has accused the West of hysteria. The United States warned on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack. [MKTS/GLOB]

Russia is one of the largest crude oil producers, with a capacity of about 11.2 million barrels per day, said Nishant Bhushan, senior oil market analyst for Rystad Energy.

"Any disruption of oil flows from the region would send Brent and WTI prices skyrocketing higher far above $100, in a market struggling to supply the increased demand for crude as economies recover from the pandemic," Bhushan said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, has struggled to deliver monthly pledges to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) until March.

International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol urged OPEC+ to close the gap between words and its actions.

The IEA has said the gap has widened between the OPEC+ target and actual output.

Investors are also watching talks between the United States and Iran. The Iranian foreign minister said Iran was "in a hurry" to reach a swift agreement in nuclear talks in Vienna, provided its national interests are protected.

"A nuclear deal between the United States and Iran could release 1.3 million barrels of supply, but this will not be sufficient to ease the supply constraints," said Pratibha Thaker, the Economist Intelligence Unit's editorial director for the Middle East and Africa.

Graphic: Brent/gas - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klvykmoaevg/energy.PNG

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and David Holmes)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.42% 561.2 Delayed Quote.5.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 95.68 Delayed Quote.22.45%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.22% 6602.041 Real-time Quote.5.16%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.57% 182.12 Delayed Quote.4.66%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.49% 800.0009 Delayed Quote.19.08%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.32% 512.6601 Delayed Quote.21.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.99% 76.868 Delayed Quote.2.91%
WTI 0.43% 94.682 Delayed Quote.19.34%
