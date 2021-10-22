Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil hovers below recent highs; ends week up

10/22/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil traded just below multi-year highs on Friday with bullish sentiment about low supplies tamped by concerns from world leaders that demand disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic may not be over.

Brent crude futures rose 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $85.53 a barrel. The benchmark, which touched a three-year high of $86.10 on Thursday, was up 1% in the week, its seventh weekly gain.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.26, or 1.5%, to settle at $83.76 a barrel, not far off a seven-year high hit this week. The contract gained 1.7% on the week and was up for a ninth straight week.

Prices have been boosted by worries about coal and gas shortages in China, India and Europe, spurring some power generators to switch from gas to fuel oil and diesel.

Winter weather in much of the United States is expected to be warmer than average, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast.

U.S. crude found support this week as investors eyed low crude stocks at the U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed crude stocks at Cushing fell to 31.2 million barrels, their lowest level since October 2018.

"America's gasoline demand appears to be experiencing an Indian summer," PVM analysts said in a note, pointing to the highest implied demand for this time of year since 2007 despite high pump prices.

"Supply is still very, very tight, the market is just cautious about the possibility of an uptick in COVID cases in Russia, China and now Germany," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Prices pulled back from earlier intraday highs after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the pandemic is not yet over.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he could not rule out another COVID-19 spike this winter.

(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan, Angus MacSwan and Paul Simao)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19pWalmart recalls 3,900 room sprays due to possible dangerous bacteria
RE
04:18pExxon to close two Houston-area office towers after staff departures
RE
04:14pMexico's agriculture minister say Mexico will not limit GMO corn imports from U.S
RE
04:05pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 1.64%, the dow added 1.08%, the nasdaq gained 1.3%
RE
04:05pOil hovers below recent highs; ends week up
RE
04:02pAccording to preliminary data, the dow registers record closing high
RE
04:01pNasdaq, S&P 500 fall, dragged by communications services
RE
04:01pWheat firms on global supply concerns, soybeans lag
RE
03:46pDollar pares losses as Powell signals bond taper
RE
03:44pLIVESTREAMS NEXT WEEK : Conservation Human Rights Issues and Tribal Cultural Preservation on Tuesday, Firefighting Bills and Federal Coal on Wednesday
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021
3Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
4Fantasia : Analysis-Investors denied their Ever-grande finale...for now
5Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall, dragged by communications services

HOT NEWS