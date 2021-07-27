Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil inches up as tight supply, vaccinations outweigh virus concerns

07/27/2021 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday with investors betting tight supply and rising vaccination rates will help offset any impact on demand due to surging COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Brent crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.46%, to $74.84 a barrel at 0508 GMT, extending a 0.5% gain on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.28%, to $72.11 a barrel, after losing 16 cents on Monday.

Benchmark prices rose even after the United States issued travel warnings to Spain and Portugal due to rising COVID-19 cases and a White House official told Reuters that wider travel curbs will not be lifted due to the highly infectious Delta variant and rising domestic infections.

"Oil prices are set to range this week after recovering all of the "delta-dip" losses from the last Monday week," Jeffrey Halley, a senior Asia Pacific market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note. "Both contracts should continue to consolidate their gains, with volatility much reduced from last week."

In one encouraging sign for fuel demand, Britain reported its lowest daily total of new COVID-19 cases since July 4 on Monday, suggesting the recent surge in infections has passed its peak.

Analysts tracking mobility data remain confident about fuel demand, counting on vaccinations to guard against strict new lockdowns.

Global oil markets are expected to remain in deficit despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to raise production through the rest of the year.

ANZ Research analysts said "robust road traffic data across most major regions suggests rising infections are having minimal impact".

"Investors are also encouraged by the continued restraint by U.S. shale oil producers. So far they have maintained discipline, with a focus on returns rather than growth," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Investors are awaiting inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday for further evidence that demand is holding up.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that U.S. crude stocks fell by about 3.4 million barrels and gasoline stocks fell by 400,000 barrels in the week to July 23. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.17% 74.82 Delayed Quote.43.83%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.35% 629.4476 Delayed Quote.41.78%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.11% 395.429 Delayed Quote.48.54%
WTI 0.10% 72.128 Delayed Quote.48.80%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aDassault Systemes 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Rose; Raises 2021 Outlook
DJ
01:35aMetals, banks push Indian shares higher
RE
01:35aS.korea says moderna's vaccine supply to the country in august won't be affected by production issue as it will be supplied from a different plant
RE
01:30aCredit Suisse appoints Goldman Sachs' Wildermuth to lead risk turnaround
RE
01:28aModerna reported s.korea of problems in its vaccine manufacturing process -s.korea health authorities
RE
01:28aIndonesia's COVID-19 crisis to test fiscal discipline commitment
RE
01:28aMEITUAN : China jitters pull Asian stocks to seven-month low
RE
01:27aOil inches up as tight supply, vaccinations outweigh virus concerns
RE
01:26aOil inches up as tight supply, vaccinations outweigh virus concerns
RE
01:25aAMAZON COM : eyes potential stake in Indian film, media businesses; Inox denies report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla posts record profits, offers muddy outlook for batteries, Cybertruck
2Dollar stabilises near recent peaks as traders await Fed
3MEITUAN : MEITUAN : China jitters pull Asian stocks to seven-month low
4U.S.-listed Chinese companies must disclose government interference risks -SEC official
5Bezos offers NASA $2 billion in exchange for moon mission contract

HOT NEWS