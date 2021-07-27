Oil inches up as tight supply, vaccinations outweigh virus concerns

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday
with investors betting tight supply and rising vaccination rates
will help offset any impact on demand due to surging COVID-19
cases worldwide.
Brent crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.46%, to
$74.84 a barrel at 0508 GMT, extending a 0.5% gain on Monday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose
20 cents, or 0.28%, to $72.11 a barrel, after losing 16 cents on
Monday.
Benchmark prices rose even after the United States issued
travel warnings to Spain and Portugal due to rising COVID-19
cases and a White House official told Reuters that wider travel
curbs will not be lifted due to the highly infectious Delta
variant and rising domestic infections.
"Oil prices are set to range this week after recovering all
of the "delta-dip" losses from the last Monday week," Jeffrey
Halley, a senior Asia Pacific market analyst at OANDA, wrote in
a note. "Both contracts should continue to consolidate their
gains, with volatility much reduced from last week."
In one encouraging sign for fuel demand, Britain reported
its lowest daily total of new COVID-19 cases since July 4 on
Monday, suggesting the recent surge in infections has passed its
peak.
Analysts tracking mobility data remain confident about fuel
demand, counting on vaccinations to guard against strict new
lockdowns.
Global oil markets are expected to remain in deficit despite
a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to
raise production through the rest of the year.
ANZ Research analysts said "robust road traffic data across
most major regions suggests rising infections are having minimal
impact".
"Investors are also encouraged by the continued restraint by
U.S. shale oil producers. So far they have maintained
discipline, with a focus on returns rather than growth," ANZ
Research analysts said in a note.
Investors are awaiting inventory data from the American
Petroleum Institute industry group on Tuesday and the U.S.
Energy Information Administration on Wednesday for further
evidence that demand is holding up.
Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that
U.S. crude stocks fell by about 3.4 million barrels and gasoline
stocks fell by 400,000 barrels in the week to July 23.
