Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil inches up despite coronavirus-related demand concerns

04/19/2021 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A well head and drilling rig in the Yarakta oilfield in Russia

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened, although concerns about the impact on demand from rising coronavirus cases in India and other countries capped gains.

Brent crude was up 32 cents, or 0.5%, at $67.09 a barrel by 1353 GMT, after rising 6% last week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. oil was up 41 cents, or 0.7%, at $63.54 a barrel, having gained 6.4% last week.

The U.S. dollar traded at a six-week low versus major peers on Monday, with Treasury yields hovering near their weakest in five weeks.

With oil priced in dollars, a softer greenback could spur demand from holders of other currencies, boosting prices.

Prices, however, were weighed down by new lockdown measures to combat rising coronavirus cases in India and other countries.

India reported a record rise in infections on Monday which lifted overall cases to just over 15 million, making the country the second-worst affected after the United States, which has reported more than 31 million infections.

Deaths from COVID-19 in India also rose by a record 1,619 to nearly 180,000.

The capital region of Delhi ordered a six-day lockdown, joining around 13 other states across India that have decided to impose restrictions, curfews or lockdowns in their cities.

"This new wave of measures, while so far likely to be less stringent than what we saw in March 2020, when gasoline and gasoil/diesel demand in the country fell by close to 60%, is nevertheless set to weigh on transportation fuel consumption," consultancy JBC said.

Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 due to imported coronavirus infections, authorities said on Sunday.

JP Morgan now expects Brent prices to break the $70 mark by May, compared with September in its previous forecast, the bank said in a recent note. It still expects them to finish the year at a similar level of about $74.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Jan Harvey, KIrsten Donovan and Alexander Smith)

By Ahmad Ghaddar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.72% 66.84 Delayed Quote.29.19%
WTI 0.82% 63.251 Delayed Quote.31.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aCARGILL  : The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Sysco and Cargill to scale sustainable grazing practices across 1 million acres of grassland in the Southern Great Plains
PU
10:36aCoca-Cola posts sparkling quarter, warns of rocky recovery as COVID-19 cases surge
RE
10:36aGulf Energy offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal
RE
10:36aGulf Energy offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal
RE
10:32aWho committee encourages countries to recognise that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement
RE
10:31aSaudi crude exports drop to eight-month low in February
RE
10:31aAMAZON COM  : Union files objections to Amazon election results, alleging layoffs were threatened
RE
10:30aWho committee cites limited evidence about covid-19 vaccine ability to reduce virus spread, persistent inequity in global vaccine distribution
RE
10:30aBrazil's health regulator greenlights trials of new Chinese vaccine
RE
10:26aChinese watchdog keeps eye on foreign investment in stock markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ