Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil jumps 5% after 7 days of losses, boosted by weaker dollar

08/23/2021 | 03:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A well head and drilling rig in the Yarakta oilfield in Russia

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 5% on Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude futures after seven sessions of declines.

Brent crude climbed $3.57, or 5.5%, to end the session at $68.75 a barrel after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 during the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery rose $3.50, or 5.6%, to settle at $65.64.

Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week, with Brent sliding about 8% and WTI about 9%.

But a drop in the U.S. dollar provided a boost on Monday, making crude less expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Although the oil complex has generally been able to shrug off strength in the stock market, the bullish combo of increased risk appetite and significant weakening in the U.S. dollar indices represents a potent mix that oil has been forced to recognize" said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was down 0.4% after hitting its highest level in more than nine months on Friday.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up, after having its biggest weekly fall since June last week.

Still, many nations are responding to the rising coronavirus infection rate by introducing new travel restrictions.

"We expect to see more adjustments this week, but the market sentiment will likely remain bearish, with growing concerns over slower fuel demand worldwide," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

China, the world's largest oil importer, has imposed new restrictions, which is affecting shipping and global supply chains. The United States and China have also imposed restrictions on flight capacity.

While the pandemic drags on fuel demand, supply is steadily increasing. U.S. production rose and drilling companies added rigs for the third week in a row, services company Baker Hughes said.

"We anticipate that benchmark oil prices will remain, for now, stuck in a period of trendless rangebound volatility," RBC Capital Markets analysts said in a note.

"Market participants may be compelled to buy the dip, but risk is not being forced and conviction levels remain low given the lack of visibility to near-term upside catalysts"

Investors were also adjusting their positions before the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming on Friday.

"While the virus remains a threat to the short-term demand outlook, despite signs of an improving situation in China, this week's Jackson Hole summit may give the market some ideas about the timing of tapering," said Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy, referring to an expected reduction in monetary stimulus for the economy.

(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London and Yuka Obayashi in TokyoEditing by David Goodman, Steve Orlofsky, David Gregorio and Mark Porter)

By Devika Krishna Kumar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.76% 1.3729 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.40% 0.79 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.13% 11986.4 Delayed Quote.3.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.31% 0.013492 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.92% 68.64 Delayed Quote.28.61%
MSCI WORLD 0.55% 3080.02 Real-time Quote.14.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.00% 0.6896 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 5.63% 359.7499 Delayed Quote.28.07%
WTI 5.19% 65.521 Delayed Quote.32.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pFive killed in Mexico's oil platform fire, output remains offline
RE
03:34pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : Secretary General visits Congo's national oil company
PU
03:33pOil jumps 5% after 7 days of losses, boosted by weaker dollar
RE
03:30pSoybeans, wheat gain in commodities rebound; biofuel worries cap corn
RE
03:30pEXCLUSIVE : Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand - sources
RE
03:26pFord spending additional $850 mln to meet new production target -sources
RE
03:26pFord motor co has doubled production target for electric f-150 truck based on strong pre-launch demand -sources
RE
03:26pFord targeting annual production of more than 80,000 trucks in 2024, up from prior target of more than 40,000 -sources
RE
03:25pDollar slips after last week's climb as data eases tapering fears
RE
03:14pFederal Court Orders Alabama Man to Pay More Than $16 Million in Precious Metals Fraud
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
2Delta variant, having put kibosh on Fed event, begins to menace recovery
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows
4APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. : MARKETMIND: Gathering Clouds?
5PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS N : Share repurchase programma

HOT NEWS