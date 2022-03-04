Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil jumps 7% as Ukraine conflict offsets Iran supply hopes

03/04/2022 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil jumped 7% on Friday in a volatile session as the disruption of Russian exports from Western sanctions outweighed hopes for more Iranian supply if Washington reaches a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Prices rallied early in the session after Russian troops seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant. A blaze in a training building was extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe.

The rally was extended after the Biden administration said it is looking at options to cut U.S. imports of Russian oil and weighing possible actions to minimize the impact on global supplies and impacts on consumers.

Crude futures have soared more than 20% since the United States and allies sanctioned Russia following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Russian oil sales have been disrupted, with sellers finding it very difficult to make deals even as they offer massive discounts to benchmark Brent crude.

Brent futures rose $7.65, or 6.9%, to settle at $118.11 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $8.01, or 7.4%, to settle at $115.68.

That was the highest close for Brent since February 2013 and for WTI since September 2008. During the week, Brent rose to its highest intraday since May 2012 and WTI its highest since September 2008.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London, Florence Tan in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)

By Scott DiSavino


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.10% 94.6 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.70% 117.82 Delayed Quote.47.08%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.72% 5815.31 Real-time Quote.-5.74%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 6.64% 1002.4692 Delayed Quote.42.02%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 7.50% 634.3306 Delayed Quote.43.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 13.55% 123.7 Delayed Quote.36.11%
WTI 5.47% 115.112 Delayed Quote.47.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29pRussian energy still reaching UK ports, shipping data shows
RE
03:28pU.s. treasury's yellen says guiding principle in developing sanc…
RE
03:16pYellen says Biden economic plan to spread growth across more 'places and races'
RE
03:16pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.21% This Week to Settle at $5.0160 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:16pOil jumps 7% as Ukraine conflict offsets Iran supply hopes
RE
03:08pHotel reservation website booking.com can no longer be used to b…
RE
03:04pLaw firm Linklaters to wind down Russia operations
RE
03:01pU.S. requires GM to fix headlight glare on 725,000 SUVs
RE
02:58pU.S. weighs cutting Russian oil imports - White House
RE
02:56pRussian state communications regulator says access to twitter ha…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3WRAPUP 3-Russia blocks Facebook, passes 'fake news' law; Microsoft, EA ..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

HOT NEWS