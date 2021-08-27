Oil jumps as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub

* Prices firm on powerful hurricane forecast in Gulf of
Mexico
* Investors eye Fed speech later today on tapering guidance
* Brent, WTI on track for over 10% weekly gains
SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, on
track to post big gains for the week, on worries about supply
disruptions as energy companies began shutting in production in
the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to
hit on the weekend.
"Energy traders are pushing crude prices higher in
anticipation of disruptions in output in the Gulf of Mexico and
on growing expectations OPEC+ might resist raising output given
the recent Delta variant impact over crude demand," Edward Moya,
senior market analyst at OANDA told Reuters.
Brent crude futures rose 98 cents, or 1.4%, to
$72.05 a barrel at 0542 GMT, after falling 1.6% on Thursday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
climbed 93 cents, or 1.4%, to $68.35 a barrel, clawing back a
1.4% loss on Thursday.
For the week, Brent is on track for a rise of nearly 11%
this week, its biggest weekly jump since June 2020. WTI is
headed for a weekly gain of nearly 10%, which would be its
strongest rise since August 2020.
Companies started airlifting workers from Gulf of Mexico oil
production platforms on Thursday and BHP and BP said they have
begun to stop production at offshore platforms as a storm
brewing in the Caribbean Sea was forecast to barrel through the
Gulf on the weekend.
Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of U.S. crude
oil production and 5% of dry natural gas production. Over 45% of
total U.S. refining capacity lies along the Gulf Coast.
The prospect of U.S. Gulf supply outages helped turn the
market around from losses on Thursday, which had been partly
spurred by output returning at a Mexican oil platform following
a fatal fire.
"The market may have more immediate concerns, with a storm
building in the Caribbean. It's expected to become a powerful
hurricane and potentially wreak havoc in the Gulf of Mexico and
Texas early next week," ANZ Research said in a note.
Prices for oil and other risky assets on Thursday were also
pressured by U.S. Federal Reserve officials' comments https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-kaplan-idUSKBN2FR1IN
that the central bank must get on with its stimulus tapering.
That uncertainty is likely to linger until a speech by Fed Chair
Jerome Powell later on Friday, said Vandana Hari, energy analyst
at Vanda Insights.
Analysts expect moves in the dollar to be a big factor on
Friday as markets expect Powell may give some guidance on plans
for tapering of bond purchases in the fourth quarter.
"If we do see an earlier tapering, our expectation is the
U.S. dollar will lift, and that will put pressure on oil and
other commodities," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst
Vivek Dhar.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim
Coghill)