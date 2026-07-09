The summer's geopolitical calm has proved short-lived. Renewed tensions in the Middle East have reignited inflation concerns and sent European markets sharply lower. Yet despite further clashes overnight, investors already seem inclined to look past the crisis. Hopes of a diplomatic resolution are building, helping equity indices recover in early trading.

Investors had been expecting a brief lull before the half-year earnings season begins next week. Instead, yesterday's escalation between the United States and Iran brought geopolitical risk abruptly back to centre stage, triggering a sharp pullback across major stock markets.

Europe bore the brunt: the FTSE 100 lost 1.66%, the CAC 40 fell 2.18%, back towards 8,250 points, while the DAX dropped 2.23%. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 fell nearly 1.6%. Wall Street held up better, with the S&P 500 down just 0.28%.

The latest flare-up stems from Tehran's drive to tighten its strategic hold on the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. In keeping with the old maxim that whoever controls sea lanes controls trade, Iran has stepped up its displays of force in the area. Several merchant ships, including tankers, have been targeted in recent days. Washington responded with strikes on dozens of targets inside Iran. At the same time, Donald Trump formally ended the ceasefire agreement reached last month, signalling a deliberate hardening of the US position.

That tougher stance also reflects a rapidly shifting energy backdrop. On Monday, US crude was trading below $70 a barrel, a level that gives the US administration meaningful room for manoeuvre. US oil production and exports are also running at record levels. Washington can therefore increase military and economic pressure on Iran without, in the short term, having to fear a major energy shock at home. That partly explains why Wall Street proved more resilient yesterday than European markets.

In markets, the usual stress responses are taking hold. Oil prices are surging: Brent briefly touched $80 a barrel and WTI is approaching $75, with both up roughly 5% over 24 hours. The VIX, Wall Street's fear gauge, is rising again. Risk assets are being sold, while bond yields are moving higher. Gold is also falling, a move that may look counterintuitive to less experienced investors, as markets price in the risk of stickier inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates.

Even so, the latest bout of risk aversion should not be overstated. Despite bellicose rhetoric from hardliners on both sides, neither Washington nor Tehran appears eager to enter a full-scale conflict. That lack of appetite for a drawn-out war could cap the risk premium markets are willing to price in.

The other major catalyst is the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. They matter all the more because the new Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, has warned that he will communicate far less than his predecessors. Against that backdrop, every line of the minutes carries weight for investors searching for clues on the likely path of US monetary policy.

The document offers no clear-cut signal. Instead, it shows a committee sharply divided over the outlook for rates and inflation. The FOMC did vote unanimously in June to keep the federal funds rate in a 3.50% to 3.75% range. But beneath that consensus, the disagreements are real. Some policymakers believe rates could stay near current levels, or even edge lower by the end of 2026. Others argue that policy may need to remain tighter for longer. The central issue is inflation's persistence. Rate-setters are weighing the impact of renewed Middle East tensions, the lingering effects of tariffs and strong artificial intelligence-related demand. Each could keep price pressures alive and make the Fed's fight against inflation more complicated.

In Asia-Pacific trading this morning, markets struggled for direction. Japan rebounded after three difficult sessions, while South Korea's Kospi, despite opening on course for solid gains, slipped into the red. Hong Kong and Australia fell 0.9% and 0.4% respectively, while India rose 0.6%. Investors are caught between continued enthusiasm for technology stocks and concern over the worsening geopolitical backdrop. The result is a market still searching for a clear direction. Europe is expected to open higher.

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