Investors had been expecting a brief lull before the half-year earnings season begins next week. Instead, yesterday's escalation between the United States and Iran brought geopolitical risk abruptly back to centre stage, triggering a sharp pullback across major stock markets.
Europe bore the brunt: the FTSE 100 lost 1.66%, the CAC 40 fell 2.18%, back towards 8,250 points, while the DAX dropped 2.23%. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 fell nearly 1.6%. Wall Street held up better, with the S&P 500 down just 0.28%.
The latest flare-up stems from Tehran's drive to tighten its strategic hold on the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. In keeping with the old maxim that whoever controls sea lanes controls trade, Iran has stepped up its displays of force in the area. Several merchant ships, including tankers, have been targeted in recent days. Washington responded with strikes on dozens of targets inside Iran. At the same time, Donald Trump formally ended the ceasefire agreement reached last month, signalling a deliberate hardening of the US position.
That tougher stance also reflects a rapidly shifting energy backdrop. On Monday, US crude was trading below $70 a barrel, a level that gives the US administration meaningful room for manoeuvre. US oil production and exports are also running at record levels. Washington can therefore increase military and economic pressure on Iran without, in the short term, having to fear a major energy shock at home. That partly explains why Wall Street proved more resilient yesterday than European markets.
In markets, the usual stress responses are taking hold. Oil prices are surging: Brent briefly touched $80 a barrel and WTI is approaching $75, with both up roughly 5% over 24 hours. The VIX, Wall Street's fear gauge, is rising again. Risk assets are being sold, while bond yields are moving higher. Gold is also falling, a move that may look counterintuitive to less experienced investors, as markets price in the risk of stickier inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates.
Even so, the latest bout of risk aversion should not be overstated. Despite bellicose rhetoric from hardliners on both sides, neither Washington nor Tehran appears eager to enter a full-scale conflict. That lack of appetite for a drawn-out war could cap the risk premium markets are willing to price in.
The other major catalyst is the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. They matter all the more because the new Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, has warned that he will communicate far less than his predecessors. Against that backdrop, every line of the minutes carries weight for investors searching for clues on the likely path of US monetary policy.
The document offers no clear-cut signal. Instead, it shows a committee sharply divided over the outlook for rates and inflation. The FOMC did vote unanimously in June to keep the federal funds rate in a 3.50% to 3.75% range. But beneath that consensus, the disagreements are real. Some policymakers believe rates could stay near current levels, or even edge lower by the end of 2026. Others argue that policy may need to remain tighter for longer. The central issue is inflation's persistence. Rate-setters are weighing the impact of renewed Middle East tensions, the lingering effects of tariffs and strong artificial intelligence-related demand. Each could keep price pressures alive and make the Fed's fight against inflation more complicated.
In Asia-Pacific trading this morning, markets struggled for direction. Japan rebounded after three difficult sessions, while South Korea's Kospi, despite opening on course for solid gains, slipped into the red. Hong Kong and Australia fell 0.9% and 0.4% respectively, while India rose 0.6%. Investors are caught between continued enthusiasm for technology stocks and concern over the worsening geopolitical backdrop. The result is a market still searching for a clear direction. Europe is expected to open higher.
Today's economic highlights:
- GBP / USD: 1.341
- Gold: 4,089.3
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 77.95
- United States 10 years: 4.56%
- BITCOIN: 62,478.1
In corporate news:
- Alector and GSK end their partnership following setbacks in dementia and Alzheimer's drug trials.
- EDF and the UK government agree to extend the life of the Sizewell B nuclear plant by 20 years.
- DCC says the KKR consortium has extended the deadline to submit a firm buyout offer.
- The UK Takeover Panel extends the deadline for Epiris's takeover bid for Gamma Communications.
- Nestlé secures approval for a $688 million smart factory and distribution centre in Thailand.
- TotalEnergies ships the first cargo from its ECA LNG plant to Asia.
- Airbus deliveries rise 15% to 351 aircraft in the first half.
- UBS receives an SEC exemption removing a legal obstacle to its crisis-resolution plan.
- UniCredit launches a hostile takeover bid for Commerzbank, as Berlin signals the offer is unacceptable.
- Rheinmetall establishes a joint venture in Croatia to develop and produce autonomous ground drones.
- Ipsen's migraine treatment meets its primary endpoints in a late-stage trial.
- Acciona is to acquire 80% of a US infrastructure contractor.
- Luxshare's Hong Kong IPO debut proves lukewarm as investors turn selective.
- Apple commits to spending $30 billion on US-made chips from Broadcom.
- Waymo is to launch fully autonomous operations in four new US cities.
- MNTN's chief executive expresses scepticism about Meta's cloud infrastructure ambitions.
- Meta Platforms is to invest more than CAD13 billion in its first Canadian data centre.
- ExxonMobil is to invest $1 billion in a Nigerian oilfield, according to the regulator.
- Costco Wholesale reports higher June sales and maintains its quarterly dividend.
- Bank of America reverses course on credit lines to OpenAI.
- China allows AI firms to purchase Nvidia's H200 chips, subject to export restrictions.
- Blackstone and TPG seek more than $4 billion for Hologic's surgical unit, according to the FT.
- Monster Beverage approves a two-for-one stock split.
- The UK Takeover Panel extends the deadline for the KKR and Energy Capital consortium's offer for DCC.
- Honeywell Technologies raises profit guidance following a one-for-two reverse stock split.
- Michael Burry buys Flutter and DraftKings, betting that the regulatory threat from prediction markets will ease.
- A US judge approves Elon Musk's settlement with the SEC over Twitter share disclosures.
- SmartHR delays its IPO to 2027 amid valuation concerns.
- Yageo's revenue rises 39% in June on strong AI demand.
- Main earnings today: PepsiCo, Severn Trent, Brooks Macdonald, Knights, Hostelworld and Barry Callebaut.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Wpp Group: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 270 to GBX 280.
- The Weir Group Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 2800 to GBX 2700.
- Jet2 Plc: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from GBX 1800 to GBX 1900.
- Victrex Plc: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 5.90 to GBP 6.10.
- Admiral Group Plc: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from GBX 3150 to GBX 3860.
- Melrose Industries Plc: UBS maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 430 to GBX 460.
- Molten Ventures Vct Plc: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from CAD 100 to CAD 90.
- Cvs Group Plc: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1420 to GBX 1350.
- Mondi Plc: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 10.40 to GBP 8.40.
- Jupiter Fund Management Plc: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 167 to GBX 175.