Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil loses $2/bbl as rising OPEC+, Iranian output weighs

04/05/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of a refinery in Hobbs

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil fell more than 3% on Monday as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States and expectations of a wider demand recovery in 2021.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to monthly production hikes from May to July. OPEC member Iran, exempt from making voluntary cuts, is also boosting supply. [OPEC/O]

Brent crude for June fell $2.11, or 3.3%, to $62.75 a barrel by 11:21 p.m. EDT (1521 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May dropped $2.27, or 3.7%, to $59.18.

"The timing was not good," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities. "It seemed like OPEC+ was going to roll the deal, but they didn't and now it looks like they're going to have to pay at least in the short term."

Oil has recovered from historic lows last year with the support of record OPEC+ cuts, most of which will remain after July, and some oil demand recovery that is expected to gather pace in the second half.

While a slow vaccine rollout and return to lockdown in parts of Europe have weighed, figures on Friday showed the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March, with all industries adding jobs.

"The seemingly invincible accelerating U.S. recovery has offset OPEC+'s announcement on Thursday," Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA said.

In another development that could eventually boost supply, investors are focused on indirect talks between Iran and the United States as part of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Eurasia analyst Henry Rome said he expected U.S. sanctions, including restrictions on Iranian oil sales, to be lifted only after these talks are completed and Iran returns to compliance.

Iran has already boosted exports to China despite the sanctions.

(Additional reporting Alex Lawler and Florence Tan; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Barbara Lewis and David Gregorio)

By Laila Kearney


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.96% 62.04 Delayed Quote.21.90%
WTI -4.47% 58.509 Delayed Quote.27.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37pU.s. cdc says 7,743,373 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of april 5 vs 7,742,126 doses administered as of april 4
RE
02:36pU.s. cdc says 62,392,065 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of april 5 vs 61,416,536 individuals as of april 4
RE
02:36pDow, S&P 500 rally to records, boosted by strong economic data
RE
02:35pU.s. cdc says 107,515,428 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of april 5 vs 106,214,924 individuals as of april 4
RE
02:35pIntel CEO to attend Biden meeting on chip supply chain
RE
02:34pU.s. cdc says administered 167,187,795 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of april 5 vs 165,053,746 doses administered as of april 4
RE
02:33pGoldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian
RE
02:31pGoldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian
RE
02:31pUkraine president says says nato membership action plan is top priority
RE
02:30pUkraine president says had call with british pm, says feels ukraine is not alone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street rides Friday's jobs wave, bonds fret over F..
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : shares surge after company posts record deliveries
3South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
4AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms
5GAMESTOP CORP. : GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ