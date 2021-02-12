Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil loses more steam after OPEC reduced demand forecast

02/12/2021 | 02:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second day on Friday, pulling further back from a one-year high after OPEC again lowered its demand forecast and the International Energy Agency said the market was still over-supplied.

Brent crude was down 39 cents, or 0.6% at $60.75 a barrel by 0743 GMT, having dropped half a percent the previous session. U.S. oil was down 44 cents, or 0.8% at $57.80 a barrel, after falling by 0.8% on Thursday.

Both benchmarks closed on Wednesday at their highest levels since January 2020 after a nearly record-setting run of consecutive daily gains.

Oil prices have risen over the last few weeks as OPEC and other producers in the group known as OPEC+ cut production, while Saudi Arabia also promised unilateral reductions in output that started this month.

"OPEC production is likely to fall this month led by declines in Saudi Arabia and Libya. This should deepen the global market deficit and support prices," said Capital Economics.

Before the declines, U.S. crude's relative strength index was at the most overbought level since the second Iraq war, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities.

"There are some signs that the market is setting up for a pullback," he said.

Oil demand around the world in 2021 will recover more slowly than earlier thought, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said.

Previously, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said oil supply was still outstripping demand globally, although COVID-19 vaccines are expected to help demand recover.

(GRAPHIC: Demand/supply balance - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gjnpwzyrnvw/demandsupplyfeb.JPG)

U.S. crude inventories dropped unexpectedly last week, declining by more than 6 million barrels as refiners increased output to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a rise of nearly 1 million barrels.

Still, gasoline inventories increased more than expected, gaining by 4.3 million barrels in the last week, against forecasts of a 1.8 million rise.

Gasoline demand over the last four weeks is 10% below the same time last year.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Aaron Sheldrick


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 60.74 Delayed Quote.18.47%
WTI -0.28% 57.78 Delayed Quote.21.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/11Japan political 'village mentality' pierced as Tokyo Olympics Mori set to resign
RE
02/11Oil loses more steam after OPEC reduced demand forecast
RE
02/11UK economy suffers record 9.9% slump in 2020
RE
02/11Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions
RE
02/11PRELIMINARY STATISTICAL BALANCE SHEET OF THE MNB : January 2021
PU
02/11Russian rouble falls ahead of central bank rate decision
RE
02/11UK Economy Shrank 9.9% in 2020
DJ
02/11Philippines to allow cinemas, public attractions to reopen to revive growth
RE
02/11UK watchdog warns Lastminute.com of court action over holiday refunds
RE
02/11UK ECONOMY HAS SUFFERED 'SERIOUS SHOCK' FROM PANDEMIC : Sunak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
2INTERTRUST N.V. : Intertrust reports Q4 and FY 2020 results
3Disney returns to profit as streaming success offsets pandemic-hit parks
4FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL UNLIKELY TO INVEST CASH IN CRYPTOCURRENCIES: CNBC
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ