Oil losses from Hurricane Ida rank among worst in 16 years

HOUSTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's damage to U.S.
offshore energy production makes it one of the most costly since
back-to-back storms in 2005 cut output for months, according to
the latest data and historical records.
Ida's 150 mile-per-hour (240 kph) winds cut most offshore
oil and gas production for more than a week and damaged
platforms and onshore support facilities. About 79% of the
region's offshore oil production remains shut and 79 production
platforms are unoccupied after the storm made landfall on Aug.
29.
A cumulative 17.5 million barrels of oil have been lost to
the market, with shutdowns expected to continue for weeks. Ida
could reduce total U.S. production by 20 million to 30 million
barrels, according to energy analysts.
The offshore Gulf of Mexico accounts for 16% of total U.S.
oil production and 5% of natural gas output.
"There could be volumes that are offline for a considerable
amount of time," said Facts Global Energy (FGE) consultant
Krista Kuhl. "It’s just too early to tell."
The losses are reducing U.S. exports at a time when oil
prices are trading at about $70 a barrel because
of continued curbs by producing-nations group OPEC and market
expectations for demand.
About 79% of Gulf of Mexico oil and 78% of natural gas were
offline on Tuesday, nine days after Ida hit the Gulf Coast,
causing wind and water damages to platforms and refineries,
government data showed.
Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 remain the worst hit to
Gulf Coast energy facilities. The back-to-back storms caused
production losses that continued for months, removing about 162
million barrels of oil over three months, FGE said.
Production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that year dropped
12.6%, to 1.28 million barrels per day (bpd), from the prior
year, according to data for the Energy Information
Administration (EIA). Total U.S. oil production fell 4.7%, EIA
data showed.
Restoring output after Ida will hinge on the time needed to
repair a key offshore oil and gas transfer facility. Royal Dutch
Shell on Monday said it continued to assess damage to
its West Delta-143 offshore platform, which transfers about
200,000 barrels of oil and gas per day from three offshore oil
fields.
