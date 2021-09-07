Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil losses from Hurricane Ida rank among worst in 16 years

09/07/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's damage to U.S. offshore energy production makes it one of the most costly since back-to-back storms in 2005 cut output for months, according to the latest data and historical records.

Ida's 150 mile-per-hour (240 kph) winds cut most offshore oil and gas production for more than a week and damaged platforms and onshore support facilities. About 79% of the region's offshore oil production remains shut and 79 production platforms are unoccupied after the storm made landfall on Aug. 29.

A cumulative 17.5 million barrels of oil have been lost to the market, with shutdowns expected to continue for weeks. Ida could reduce total U.S. production by 20 million to 30 million barrels, according to energy analysts.

The offshore Gulf of Mexico accounts for 16% of total U.S. oil production and 5% of natural gas output.

"There could be volumes that are offline for a considerable amount of time," said Facts Global Energy (FGE) consultant Krista Kuhl. "It’s just too early to tell."

The losses are reducing U.S. exports at a time when oil prices are trading at about $70 a barrel because of continued curbs by producing-nations group OPEC and market expectations for demand.

About 79% of Gulf of Mexico oil and 78% of natural gas were offline on Tuesday, nine days after Ida hit the Gulf Coast, causing wind and water damages to platforms and refineries, government data showed.

Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 remain the worst hit to Gulf Coast energy facilities. The back-to-back storms caused production losses that continued for months, removing about 162 million barrels of oil over three months, FGE said.

Production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that year dropped 12.6%, to 1.28 million barrels per day (bpd), from the prior year, according to data for the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Total U.S. oil production fell 4.7%, EIA data showed.

Restoring output after Ida will hinge on the time needed to repair a key offshore oil and gas transfer facility. Royal Dutch Shell on Monday said it continued to assess damage to its West Delta-143 offshore platform, which transfers about 200,000 barrels of oil and gas per day from three offshore oil fields. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pChinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account
RE
02:26pOil losses from Hurricane Ida rank among worst in 16 years
RE
02:26pEl Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags
RE
02:24pU.S. House panel sets debate this week on its portion of $3.5 trillion bill
RE
02:22pZambian president names new mines minister
RE
02:22pZambia's hichilema designates francis chipimo as central bank governor - statement
RE
02:22pPurchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República
PU
02:22pFHFA FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY : Announces Equitable Housing Finance Plans for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
PU
02:17pZambia's president hichilema announces paul chanda kabuswe as new minister of mines and minerals
RE
02:15pBoE scraps requirement for staff to be in the office weekly from September
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2World, U.S. share markets come under pressure as Delta, economic worrie..
3U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt lim..
4Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile U.S. stake in SoftBank swap deal
5Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..

HOT NEWS