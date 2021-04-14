Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil maintains upward momentum but virus concerns cap gains

04/14/2021 | 12:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Crude climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. oil inventories declined more than expected and OPEC raised its outlook for oil demand, but gains were capped by worries about the coronavirus and by rising supplies of the energy resource.

Brent crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $64.09 a barrel at 0421 GMT, after gaining 39 cents on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 40 cents, or 0.7%, to $60.58 a barrel, following Tuesday's rise of 48 cents.

Signs of a strong economic recovery in China and the United States have underpinned recent oil price gains, but concerns over stalled vaccine rollouts worldwide and soaring COVID-19 infections in India and Brazil have capped gains.

"Continuing setbacks on vaccine rollouts and global cases nearing January's peak is likely to hold a firm cap on crude's ascent in the short term. At the same time, persistent optimism over a U.S. recovery and the world being on the cusp of emerging out of the COVID crisis is holding a floor," said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.

A weakening U.S. dollar also "provided a mild upward push in recent days but there's been no major bullish impetus to free crude from its narrow trading range," she said.

A lower greenback, which hit three-week lows on Wednesday, makes crude purchases cheaper for countries using other currencies.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) tweaked up its forecast on Tuesday for world oil demand growth this year, now expecting demand to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, up by 70,000 bpd from its forecast last month. It is banking on the pandemic to subside and travel curbs to be eased.

"It was a welcome prognosis by the market, which had been fretting about the impact the ongoing pandemic was having on demand," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Further supporting the market on Wednesday, sources said data from the American Petroleum Institute showed crude stocks fell by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended April 9, compared with estimates for a decline of about 2.9 million barrels from analysts polled by Reuters.

Traders are waiting to see if official inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday matches that view.

Market gains are being capped on concerns about increased oil production in the United States and rising supply from Iran at a time when OPEC and its allies are set to bring on more supply from May.

EIA said this week oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 13,000 bpd in May to 7.61 million bpd.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sonali Paul and Roslan Khasawneh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.08% 6.837 Delayed Quote.7.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.19% 64.11 Delayed Quote.22.36%
WTI 0.16% 60.611 Delayed Quote.23.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50aTOSHIBA  : CEO steps down, shares surge on bidding war expectations
RE
12:47aChina to conduct stress tests on 4,024 banks in 2021 - central bank publication
RE
12:46aOil maintains upward momentum but virus concerns cap gains
RE
12:46aGold unchanged after early spike as firm bond yields offset weak dollar
RE
12:41aQantas ceo says still planning for international travel to and from australia to open by end of october
RE
12:34aQantas ceo says can reactivate airbus a380s within 3-6 months once there is sufficient international demand
RE
12:30aQantas ceo says total size of domestic business travel market could contract by 13-15% post-covid due to videoconferencing
RE
12:27aTROUTMAN PEPPER HAMILTON SANDERS LLP  : Rule Limiting EPA Regulation of GHG Emissions Vacated by D.C. Circuit
PU
12:20aQantas ceo says to stop burning cash in q4 of financial year ending june 30
RE
12:19aQantas ceo says leisure travel demand back to pre-covid levels in domestic market, business travel demand lagging leisure by around 3 months
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP : nudges up 2021 revenue outlook after cloud gains in first-quarter
2MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Ford, GM among Michigan companies opposing Republican-backed ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : AI chip maker SambaNova raises $67..
4Air Canada shares close marginally lower after government takes equity stake
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Maharashtra shuts most manufacturing, restricts e-commerce to fight COVID-19
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ