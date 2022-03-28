Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Oil majors limit FTSE gains

03/28/2022 | 04:36am EDT
Financials and consumer staple companies lead the FTSE 100 this morning, while energy stocks fell along with oil prices. Investors worry about supply chain issues as China imposes new curbs as it faces it worst Covid outbreak in two years. Lockdowns are planned in Shanghai over a nine-day period.

Over the weekend, US officials tried to mitigate comments by US President Joe Biden that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”. They stressed that the US is not seeking “regime change” in Russia but an end to the invasion. The Russian army seems to have stalled on most fronts, although it is close to take Mariupol and said it would now focus on the Donbas region.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% this morning, with HSBC up 1.3% and Unilever by 0.6%. However, BP and Shell were down 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Fashion retailer Ted Baker dropped 3.4% after rejecting two takeover proposals from private equity firm Sycamore.

 

Things to read today:

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to discuss neutrality in peace talks with Russia (Financial Times)

Biden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies Object (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.22% 7500.98 Delayed Quote.1.34%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.37% 523.8196 Delayed Quote.15.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.31% 115.82 Delayed Quote.51.78%
REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. 0.45% 0.8062 Delayed Quote.-18.69%
SHELL PLC 1.42% 2110.5 End-of-day quote.30.13%
TED BAKER PLC -3.24% 122.11 Delayed Quote.22.41%
UNILEVER PLC 0.69% 3410.5 Delayed Quote.-14.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.19% 96.625 Delayed Quote.34.11%
WTI -1.68% 109.003 Delayed Quote.48.62%