Oil market headed for surplus as Omicron impact muted -IEA

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Oil supply will soon overtake
demand as some producers are set to pump at or above all-time
highs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday,
while demand holds up despite the spread of the Omicron
coronavirus variant.
"This time around, the surge is having a more muted impact
on oil use," the Paris-based IEA said in its monthly oil report.
"While the steady rise in supply could see a significant
surplus materialise in 1Q22 and going forward, available data
suggest that 2022 is starting off with global oil inventories
well below pre-pandemic levels," it said.
The United States, Canada and Brazil are set to pump at
all-time highs for the year while Saudi Arabia and Russia could
also break their output records.
"World oil supply in 2022 has the potential for a massive
Saudi-driven gain of 6.2 million bpd (barrels per day), provided
the OPEC+ alliance continues to unwind the remainder of its
record 2020 supply cut."
OPEC and other producers including Russia, a group known as
OPEC+, is unwinding record output cuts put in place last year to
counter a fall in demand caused by the pandemic.
Its plan calls for adding back 400,000 bpd of production per
month to fully unwind the cuts by the end of September, although
some countries are struggling to raise output, with OPEC+ in
December falling 790,000 bpd short of its target.
Eased lockdown measures mean mobility remains robust, the
IEA added, leading the energy watchdog to increase its oil
demand estimate for last year and 2022 by 200,000 barrels per
day (bpd).
"Supply disruptions and underperformance by OPEC+ are
tempering growth expectations for 2022," it said.
But the IEA warned that with commercial oil and fuel stocks
in OECD countries at their lowest levels in seven years, any
dents in supply could render the oil market in 2022 volatile.
The impact could be greater given that the ramp-up in
pumping means the effective spare capacity of the group is
reduced and now centred in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates as some smaller OPEC members face output issues.
OPEC+ producers' effective spare capacity by the second half
of the year, excluding Iranian oil which is blocked by
sanctions, could shrink to 2.6 million bpd, the IEA said.
