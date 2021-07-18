Oil market sees improved demand, decline in surplus supply- Iraq minister

CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul
Jabbar said on Sunday that the oil market has seen an
improvement in demand and a decline in surplus and stockpiles.
His statement follows an agreement by OPEC+ ministers on
Sunday to boost oil supplies from August.
"The meeting emphasized strengthening collective
cooperation, praising the countries' compliance with the
agreement, and the positive development in increasing demand for
crude, as well as the decline in stocks and oil surplus, which
is a positive and influential indicator," Abdul Jabbar said.
Total compliance with the OPEC+ deal, including Mexico,
reached 113% in June, the Iraqi oil ministry statement, citing
Abdul Jabbar, said.
"This confirms everyone’s keenness to successfully overcome
the challenges facing the oil market," Abdul Jabbar said.
