Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil market sees improved demand, decline in surplus supply- Iraq minister

07/18/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Sunday that the oil market has seen an improvement in demand and a decline in surplus and stockpiles.

His statement follows an agreement by OPEC+ ministers on Sunday to boost oil supplies from August.

"The meeting emphasized strengthening collective cooperation, praising the countries' compliance with the agreement, and the positive development in increasing demand for crude, as well as the decline in stocks and oil surplus, which is a positive and influential indicator," Abdul Jabbar said.

Total compliance with the OPEC+ deal, including Mexico, reached 113% in June, the Iraqi oil ministry statement, citing Abdul Jabbar, said.

"This confirms everyone’s keenness to successfully overcome the challenges facing the oil market," Abdul Jabbar said. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07pFrance bans crushing and gassing of male chicks from 2022
RE
12:06pBOX OFFICE : 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Beats 'Black Widow' in Surprise Victory
RE
11:47aSudan's inflation rate rises to 412.75% in June
RE
11:44aOil market sees improved demand, decline in surplus supply- Iraq minister
RE
11:17aBOX OFFICE : 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Beats 'Black Widow' in Surprise Victory
RE
10:22aSaudi commentators go public in criticising UAE role in Yemen
RE
09:44a'SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY GONE BAD' : How Japan's investing star became embroiled in Toshiba board dispute
RE
09:28aALEXANDER NOVAK : Novak says Russia to raise oil output in H2
RE
09:26aHanoi tightens restrictions as COVID clusters spread in Vietnam
RE
09:05aMINISTRY OF ENERGY OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Azerbaijan supports new "Declaration of Cooperation" to increase daily oil output in the country every month until the end of the year
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. tech companies disappointed with DACA ruling, urge Congress to act
2OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost after UAE wins argument with Saudi
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fas..
4AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. : AVIDIAN GOLD : July 19, 2021 -Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in..
5Novak says Russia to raise oil output in H2

HOT NEWS