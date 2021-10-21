Oil mixed, but solid U.S. demand underpins sentiment

* U.S. crude, fuel stocks dip, tightening supply - EIA
* Global oil refiners crank up output as margins recover
* Prices could have further to rise - analyst
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Thursday,
paring earlier gains, as some investors scooped up profits from
the recent rally while solid demand in the United States and a
switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid surging prices
underpinned market sentiment.
Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to
$85.71 a barrel at 0355 GMT, reversing earlier gains that took
the benchmark to the highest since October 2018. It rose 0.9%
the previous day.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for
December rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $83.47 a barrel. November WTI
crude, which expired on Wednesday, settled up 91 cents, or 1.1%,
after touching the highest since October 2014 earlier in the
session.
"We saw some correction with Brent, but overall sentiment
remained bullish as there have been no large increases in output
by the United States or OPEC," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity
analyst with Rakuten Securities.
"Brent could reach $90 a barrel later this year as tightness
in global oil markets will likely continue as U.S.
decarbonisation efforts will cap output increases while demand
will increase as more power companies switch fuel from coal and
gas," he said.
Crude prices have risen as supply has tightened, with the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
maintaining a slow increase in supply rather than intervening to
add more barrels to the market.
Oil refiners are ramping up output to meet a synchronised
uptick in demand across Asia, Europe and the United States, but
plant maintenance and high natural gas prices are expected to
constrain supply in the fourth quarter.
Oil markets hit multi-year highs earlier in the week also
supported by a global coal and gas crunch, which has driven a
switch to diesel and fuel oil for power generation.
Strong demand in the United States was confirmed by the
latest weekly data.
U.S. crude stocks fell by 431,000 barrels in the week to
Oct. 15 to 426.5 million barrels, compared with analysts'
expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel rise,
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on
Wednesday. EIA/S
U.S. stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub hit their
lowest level since October 2018, pointing to tightness in the
market that may take some time to alleviate.
U.S. gasoline stocks fell by a
more-than-expected 5.4 million barrels to 217.7 million barrels,
the lowest since November 2019, the EIA said, while distillate
stocks fell to levels not seen since April 2020.
"Crude oil inventories at Cushing have been drawing
dramatically, supporting WTI flat price and structure, with the
backwardation on the prompt end of the WTI curve strengthening
above 50 cents," Citi Research said in a note, noting the trend
comes despite the autumn maintenance season.
In a sign of market tightness, WTI futures contracts are
currently in steep backwardation <CLc1-CLc7>, where later-dated
contracts trade are at a lower price than the current contract.
Normally later months trade at a higher price, reflecting the
costs of storing oil.
The steep backwardation encourages companies to sell oil
immediately rather than keep it in storage.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Richard Pullin)