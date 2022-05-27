Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil on track for weekly rise on global supply concerns

05/27/2022 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Technicians stand next to an oil rig at an Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) plant, during a media tour of the plant in Dhamasna

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Friday and were on track for weekly gains, supported by the prospect of a tight market due to rising gasoline consumption in the United States in summer, and also the possibility of an EU ban on Russian oil.

Brent crude was up 64 cents, or 0.6%, at $118.04 at 1338 GMT, and was on track for a gain of about 5% this week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $114.20 a barrel. WTI is set for a weekly gain of 0.6%.

"Oil prices have risen to the highest level since end of March, benefiting from renewed declines in U.S. oil inventories," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 482,000 barrels last week to 219.7 million barrels, U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. The start of summer driving season in the United States normally entails increased consumption.

"The U.S. driving season and strong travel demand should help (prices). With supply growth lagging demand growth, the oil market is likely to stay undersupplied. Hence, we remain positive in our outlook for crude prices," Staunovo added.

Both benchmark crude contracts were also supported as the European Commission continued to seek unanimous support of all 27 EU member states for its proposed new sanctions against Russia, with Hungary posing a stumbling block.

European Union countries are negotiating a deal on Russian oil sanctions that would embargo shipment deliveries but delay sanctions on oil delivered by pipeline to win over Hungary and other landlocked member states, officials said.

Hungary's resistance to oil sanctions - and the reluctance of a handful of other countries - has held up implementation of a sixth package of sanctions by the 27-member EU against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"We believe that a sharp contraction in Russian oil exports could trigger a full-blown 1980s style oil crisis and push Brent well past $150 per barrel," Bank of America said in a note.

Oil prices jumped after the Iranian revolution in 1979 and a long war between Iran and Iraq (1980-88), although a global recession soon hindered fuel demand and oil prices dropped back.

Prices have gained about 50% so far this year.

OPEC and allies, a group known as OPEC+, is set to stick to last year's oil output deal at its June 2 meeting and raise July production targets by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources told Reuters. OPEC+ members would thereby rebuff Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:18aEthiopian rights body seeks release of 16 detained journalists
RE
10:16aPeak interest rates may be lower than expected as growth slowdown looms
RE
10:15aUK ministerial code updated to set out possible sanctions for breaches
RE
10:13aSterling heads for second weekly gain, aided by UK support package
RE
10:11aMother's crumb of comfort after losing one of her triplets in Senegal fire
RE
10:10aGlass Lewis backs all Hasbro directors in boardroom fight with Alta Fox
RE
10:08aChina signs MOU on civil air transport with Solomon Islands
RE
10:07aRouble extends losses after rates slashed; Eurobonds in focus
RE
10:07aCanada's top court upholds sentencing for 2017 mosque shooter
RE
10:07aToronto index up as tech, cyclical stocks gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
3REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
4Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
5Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources

HOT NEWS