Oil plunges, global stocks fall as risk appetites flag

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Global stocks fell on
Thursday as recession concerns and the Russian-Ukranian war
curbed demand for risky assets, while oil prices plunged over $5
on news that the United States may release some of its emergency
oil reserves.
With Thursday's drop, U.S. and European stocks are set for
their worst quarterly performance since the first quarter of
2020, when the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic briefly sent
the global economy into a tailspin.
Quarter-end rebalancing of portfolios boosted demand for
bonds and held down yields, though a closely-watched part of the
U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened a touch again. The yield
curve, which inverted briefly on Tuesday, is flirting with
inversion again in what is seen as a reliable harbinger of a
recession.
"There’s going to be some money coming out of equities, into
fixed income, especially because equities have had quite a
spectacular rebound in the last few weeks,” said Guillaume
Paillat, multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.
"The yield curve is telling us that the economy’s going to
slow and effectively maybe bonds, given that they’ve sold off so
much, are a bit more attractive here compared to equities,” he
said, adding that he does not anticipate a recession and still
expects markets to benefit from re-opening following COVID-19
lockdowns.
The MSCI World Equity index was down 0.23%,
while Europe's STOXX 600 eased 0.47%.
By late morning in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial
Average fell 0.26%, while the S&P 500 and the
Nasdaq Composite were little changed.
For the quarter, the S&P 500 is on track to have dropped
over 3%, its worst showing in two years, while Europe's STOXX
600 is set to have lost over 6%, also its worst performance
since the start of 2020 when it plunged 23%.
Global stocks had rallied earlier in the week as investors
saw signs of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
But optimism petered out after Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy said that no quick resolution is expected and the
country prepared for new Russian attacks.
In Europe, inflation data showed record-high price rises in
France in March and a 7% year-on-year rise in Italy, following
elevated readings from Germany and Spain a day earlier.
Surging price pressures in many major economies have sealed
expectations that central banks will raise interest rates and
borrowing costs. This has in turn stoked concerns in countries
including the United States that aggressive policy tightening
will tip the economy into a recession.
Indeed, even though European government bond yields are down
on the day, the German 10-year yield is set for its biggest
monthly rise since 2009.
The 10-year Treasury yield, which also dipped to 2.323% on
Thursday, is on track for its biggest gain in any quarter since
the start of 2018.
Oil prices nursed deep losses following news that the United
States was considering releasing up to 180 million barrels from
its strategic petroleum reserve as part of a move to lower fuel
prices.
U.S. crude fell 4.65% to $102.81 per barrel and Brent
was at $108.28, down 4.56% on the day.
Oil prices had surged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late
February and the United States and allies responded with hefty
sanctions on Russia, the second-largest exporter of crude.
The euro was down 0.4% at $1.1108, having been boosted
earlier in the week by hopes for peace in Ukraine.
The dollar was little changed against the yen,
with the pair at 121.36. The yen has stabilized after falling to
its lowest since 2015 on Monday on news that the Bank of Japan
will buy an unlimited amount of 10-year government bonds for
four days this week to keep yields low.
Rising U.S. yields have lifted Japanese yields even though
inflation in Japan is below the central bank's target.
Gold edged lower, but was still set for its biggest
quarterly rise since the third quarter of 2020.
In keeping with softer investor risk appetites, Bitcoin
lost 0.92% to $46,636.42.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Catherine Evans,
Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis)