Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Oil price cap may widen Russia's 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister

12/27/2022 | 02:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes Russia's export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia last week said price caps on its crude and refined products could see it cut oil output by 5%-7% early next year, but regardless of how deep the cuts are, Siluanov promised that spending commitments would be met, tapping borrowing markets and the country's rainy day fund as needed.

"Is a bigger budget deficit possible? It is possible, if revenues are lower than planned. What are the risks next year? Price risks and restrictions," Siluanov told reporters in comments cleared for publication on Tuesday.

He said a reduction in the volume of energy exports was possible, as some countries shun Russia and Moscow looks to develop new markets, a process that will dictate Russia's export returns.

"(The price ceiling) is significant to the extent that to those countries that have set the ceiling, there will be no supplies," Siluanov said. "This means there will be other countries. Yes, logistics (costs) will increase. Discounts may change as a result."

Should volumes shrink, Siluanov said Russia has two sources of additional funding: the National Wealth Fund (NWF), which accumulates state reserves, and loans.

The government has borrowed heavily this quarter after several barren months following Moscow's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, for what it calls a "special operation". Russia now expects to use just over 2 trillion roubles ($29.24 billion) from the NWF in 2022 as total spending exceeds 30 trillion roubles, more than the year's initial plan.

"Since the start of the special military operation, the macroeconomic conditions have changed, inflation has risen and a large volume of resources has been required to support families," Siluanov said.

NWF spending in December could amount to 1.5 trillion roubles. As of Dec. 1, liquid assets in the NWF totalled 7.6 trillion roubles, or 5.7% of Russia's GDP.

($1 = 68.4000 roubles)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Darya Korsunskaya


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.36% 84.31 Delayed Quote.8.47%
NWF GROUP PLC -1.13% 263 Delayed Quote.24.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.98% 69.68 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
WTI -0.08% 79.435 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Latest news "Economy"
03:30aNearly three in five German industry associations foresee gloomy 2023
RE
03:30aJapan ex-top finance official Nakao says BOJ adjustments will smooth change of governor
RE
03:22aThailand plans budget deficit not over 3% of GDP for 2023 fiscal yr - FinMin
RE
03:22aThai finmin: plans budget deficit of 593 bln baht in fiscal year…
RE
03:07aBangladesh tries to stop Rohingya risking their lives at sea - official
RE
03:05aGerman businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
RE
03:05aRussian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
RE
03:04aGerman businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
RE
02:52aTaiwan reappoints Yang Chin-long as central bank governor
RE
02:49aChina will publish COVID data once a month when disease comes under Category B management
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
2German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
3Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
4Dollar slips as risk appetite rises; Australia, NZ dollars surge
5Enel Signs EUR12 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

HOT NEWS