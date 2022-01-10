Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil price structures show firm demand, depleting inventories

01/10/2022 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A sharp fall in oil inventories and optimism over a recovery in demand despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have pushed the market structure for Brent and U.S. crude into deep backwardation.

A backwardated market structure means the current value is higher than it will be in later months and encourages traders to release oil from storage and sell it promptly.

The spread of Brent for March delivery versus April delivery <LCOc1-LCOc2> was 70 cents on Monday, compared to minus 10 cents on Dec 21. U.S. crude front month spread <CLc1-CLc2> was around 50 cents.

"The backwardation of the oil futures curve has started widening once again, implying that prompt demand is robust," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The spread of Brent for March delivery versus September delivery <LCOc1-LCOc7> was $3.81 on Monday, compared to almost $1.50 in mid-December.

"Two factors have supported the backwardation in recent quarters: The sharp drop in oil inventories since mid-2020 and OPEC+ spare capacity together with their pledge to provide more barrels down the road," said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS.

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed in early January to proceed with another 400,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) increase in output in February, suggesting the lag between actual and pledged supply could widen further without larger producers compensating for shortfalls.

OPEC+ are gradually relaxing 2020's output cuts as demand recovers from 2020's collapse. But many smaller producers can't raise supply and others have been wary of pumping too much in case of renewed COVID-19 setbacks.

Brent traded at $83 per barrel on Friday, its highest since Dec. 24. The benchmark was around $82 on Monday.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said robust demand and limited fallout from the surge in Omicron cases have kept oil prices steady.

He said oil has also found support with the "prospect for OPEC+ struggling to deliver the promised production hikes as several producers have started to hit their limit, some due to lack of investments."

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 81.6 Delayed Quote.5.20%
UBS GROUP AG -0.25% 17.735 Delayed Quote.8.28%
WTI 0.23% 78.719 Delayed Quote.5.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:46aChina says will quicken bond issuance, spur investment - state media
RE
06:45aBristol Myers sees slight 2022 sales growth due to sharply lower Revlimid sales
RE
06:44aSwab throat too when using rapid COVID test, Israel's Health Ministry says
RE
06:38aOmicron becomes latest speed bump for shorthanded U.S. factories
RE
06:34aTennis star Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia
RE
06:30aOmicron will cost Israel $640 million every three weeks, central bank chief says
RE
06:30aOil price structures show firm demand, depleting inventories
RE
06:27aGoldman sachs sees fed balance sheet runoff starting in july vs previous forecast of december, "with risks tilted to the even earlier side"
RE
06:26aFTSE Flat, Construction Stocks Drop After Grenfell Reports
DJ
06:22aExpectations low as U.S. and Russia start tense talks over Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
3IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening
4Dollar ticks up as case for March Fed hike grows
5Atos : conference call

HOT NEWS