Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil prices accelerate rise as OPEC+ calls off output talks

07/05/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, driven higher after OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.

Brent was up 94 cents, or 1.2%, at $77.11 a barrel by 1652 GMT, trading around 2-1/2 year highs. U.S. oil gained $1.11, or 1.5%, to $76.27 a barrel.

OPEC+ ministers abandoned the talks and set no new date to resume them, after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rebuffed a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on record output cuts in 2020 to cope with a COVID-induced price crash.

The producers have been gradually easing the output restrictions, but a plan on Friday to lift output by about 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from August to December 2021 and to extend the pact on a series of gradual output shifts to the end of 2022 was blocked by the UAE.

The prospect of OPEC+ not adding the extra barrels to the market next month boosted prices, but also added volatility, said Rystad Energy oil markets analyst Louise Dickson, noting that prices briefly turned negative.

"The fact that the meeting got postponed today and the time it took for this to be announced shows that there are some negotiations on the sidelines," she said.

ING Economics said OPEC+'s failure to come to a deal may provide some brief upside to oil prices but said "it could also signal the beginning of the end for the broader deal, and so the risk that members start to increase output."

Thin trading on a U.S. holiday to mark Independence Day added to volatility, and prices could move sideways in the near term on "buyer fatigue" after a long bullish trend, said RBN Energy senior analyst Martin King.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, energy minister of Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil exporter in OPEC, called on Sunday for "compromise and rationality" to secure a deal.

The standoff coincides with uncertainty about the course of the pandemic and concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

But positive European economic data offered some support. Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as easing coronavirus restrictions revived the service industry, a survey showed on Monday.

In the United States, energy companies increased oil and natural gas rigs for a third week out of the last four.,,.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London; Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Rod Nickel; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Edmund Blair and Barbara Lewis)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.09% 4.358 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.39% 77.17 Delayed Quote.46.19%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 1.38% 76.159 Delayed Quote.55.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:08pECB open to giving banks more time to rebuild capital buffers
RE
01:07pNigerian state oil company seeks lower payouts for communities
RE
01:00pCoop, other ransomware-hit firms, could take weeks to recover, say experts
RE
12:56pOil prices accelerate rise as OPEC+ calls off output talks
RE
12:56pAdviser to Iraqi PM says lack of OPEC coordination will lead to price war -INA
RE
12:56pFinancial adviser to iraqi pm says 'in the absence of coordination and understandings between opec producers, the beginnings of a price war will be formed again' - iraqi news agency
RE
12:55pFinancial adviser to iraqi pm says production increases in opec must be carried out 'with caution and high coordination' to avoid any possible glut in supply market that may cause undesirable price imbalances - iraqi news agency
RE
12:47pAnalysis-OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry
RE
12:46pFACTBOX-SUPERMARKET SWEEP : $9 billion battle for Britain's Morrisons
RE
12:40pNordic fund KLP excludes 16 companies over links to Israeli settlements in West Bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Battle for Britain's Morrisons hots up as Apollo enters fray
2Didi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
3Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHINESE ANTITRUST REGULATOR TO BLOCK TENCENT'S VIDEOGAMING MERGER: sources
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anthem, GlaxoSmithKline, Flutter, IMI, Workspace...

HOT NEWS