Oil prices and financial markets brace for recession: Kemp

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. economic data remains
strong but a range of financial indicators point to a sharp
slowdown over the next year that would dampen oil consumption
and lead to lower prices.
The apparent contradiction between the real economy and
financial markets has puzzled some commentators but is normal
around a peak in the business cycle.
Economic data reflect current conditions while financial
prices reflect how traders expect the economy to evolve in
future (https://tmsnrt.rs/3BgAVbP).
By definition, every downturn starts from a peak in the
business cycle when activity is strong. The rapid shift from
strong and rising economic activity into a contraction is what
makes turning points hard to predict.
In recent decades, the largest forecasting errors have
occurred around turning points, especially peaks (“Business
cycles: theory, history, indicators and forecasting”, Zarnowitz,
1992).
But financial markets currently assign a high probability to
a significant slowdown in the cycle in the next 6 months,
possibly qualifying as a recession, notwithstanding the high
level of economic activity and jobs.
PEAKING ACTIVITY?
Global trade volumes and industrial output remained at or
very close to record levels in June, according to the
Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (“World trade
monitor”, CPB, Aug. 25).
U.S. freight volumes were at record levels in June and
manufacturing output was close to its highest levels since
before the financial crisis, based on data from the U.S. Bureau
of Transportation Statistics and the Federal Reserve.
Manufacturing activity continued to increase through August,
albeit more slowly than before, according to surveys conducted
by the Institute for Supply Management.
The ISM composite purchasing managers’ index remained at
52.8 in July and August, slightly above the 50-point threshold
that divides expanding activity from a contraction, and in the
50th percentile for all months since 1980.
But a broad range of financial indicators from fixed income,
equity and commodity markets, as well as individual share prices
for bellwether companies, all point to a significant slowdown in
the cycle in the next six months.
EXPECTED SLOWDOWN
Futures prices imply the U.S. central bank is expected to
raise interest rates over the next six months to 4.25-4.50%
before April 2023 from 2.25-2.50% at present, shocking borrowers
and the economy.
The U.S. Treasury yield curve between securities maturing in
two and ten years’ time is more inverted than at any time since
August 2000 when the dotcom bubble was starting to burst.
Financial conditions are tightening at some of the fastest
rates for more than a decade, based on the Chicago Fed’s
Financial Conditions Index, which is based on measures of risk,
credit and leverage.
U.S. equity indices have already slumped as investors
anticipate a downturn hitting demand and discount future
earnings more heavily.
After adjusting for inflation, the broad U.S. S&P 500 equity
index is down by around 13-14% compared with the same period
last year.
Individual equities closely linked with the cycle, including
Caterpillar, the heavy equipment maker, and 3M Corporation, the
diversified manufacturer, have fallen sharply, consistent with a
significant economic slowdown.
South Korea’s KOSPI-100 index, which tracks the global trade
cycle because of its heavy exposure to export manufacturing
firms, is also down by more than 23% compared with the same
point last year.
DIESEL MARKETS
The expected business cycle slowdown is evident in fuel
markets, where spread between European gas oil and Brent crude
futures for deliveries in April 2023 has softened to $30 per
barrel from more than $40 in late August.
Gas oil’s calendar spread between December 2022 and December
2023 has fallen to a backwardation of $12 per barrel from $26 in
late August and $33 in June, implying that inventories are
expected to be higher than before.
Gas oil and other middle distillates are the workhorse of
manufacturing and freight transportation and the most sensitive
to changes in the business cycle.
Softer spreads are consistent with a regional and global
slowdown that would allow distillate inventories to be rebuilt
from their current very depleted level.
PARSING EXPECTATIONS
Prices for bonds, equities and commodities reflect what is
expected to happen not what will – and those expectations could
change or be proved wrong.
But financial markets assign an unusually high probability
to an imminent recession at the moment so the expectations
cannot be dismissed lightly.
In the event that a significant cyclical slowdown occurs, it
is likely to be more severe in Europe and China than in the
United States.
Europe is more directly exposed to the fallout from energy
prices, high inflation and the possible disruption of gas
supplies stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
China is struggling with a persistent cycle of city-level
lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus as part of
its epidemic control strategy.
But spillovers from Europe and China as well as a massive
tightening of financial conditions at home are expected to
induce a significant slowdown in the United States itself.
Slower growth in the big three economies will also spill
over into the larger emerging economies, including India,
Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Mexico and Thailand.
If the expected slowdown materialises, energy consumption
will grow much more slowly in 2023, taking some of the heat out
of prices for coal, gas, diesel and crude.
