Oil prices boost the FTSE 100

Today, the blue-chip index is still benefitting from higher oil prices, and was up 0.2% at 9 am. Shell and BP Plc rose 1.1% and 1.3% respectively.

Cineworld Group tumbled 26% after it said shareholders' equity might be wiped out when it exits from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because it did not find a buyer for the whole business.

The cinema chain is considering several potential transaction proposals, but none of them offer an all-cash offer for the entire company. It expects to exit the Chapter 11 process in the first half of the year.

