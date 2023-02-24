Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Oil prices boost the FTSE 100

02/24/2023 | 04:34am EST
Higher oil prices lifted oil stocks yesterday, but miners underperformed. As a result, the FTSE 100 inched down 0.3%.

Today, the blue-chip index is still benefitting from higher oil prices, and was up 0.2% at 9 am. Shell and BP Plc rose 1.1% and 1.3% respectively.

Cineworld Group tumbled 26% after it said shareholders' equity might be wiped out when it exits from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because it did not find a buyer for the whole business.

The cinema chain is considering several potential transaction proposals, but none of them offer an all-cash offer for the entire company. It expects to exit the Chapter 11 process in the first half of the year.

 

Things to read today:

Why the Time to ‘Fix’ the 40 in Your 60/40 Portfolio Is Now (Bloomberg)

Eight Ways the Russia-Ukraine War Changed the World (WSJ)


