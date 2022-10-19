Oil prices climb as investors seek riskier assets, China demand boost

*
U.S. crude stocks fall 1.3 mln bbls last week - API data
*
U.S. to sell 15 mln bbls oil from reserves in Dec -
official
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on
Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors
jumped into more risky assets such as commodities amid gains in
broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top
oil importer China.
Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 46
cents, or 0.5%, to $90.49 a barrel by 0455 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for November
delivery was at $83.69 a barrel, up 87 cents, or 1.1%. WTI's
front-month contract expires on Thursday and the more active
December contract was at $82.89, up 82 cents, or 1.0%.
In the previous session, Brent fell by 1.7% and WTI fell by
3.1% to their lowest in two weeks on reports of U.S. President
Joe Biden's plans to release more barrels from the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Oil prices were also buoyed by better risk sentiment which
was lifted by upbeat U.S. corporate earnings and rising equity
markets.
"The small rebound in oil prices is more likely due to
more positive sentiment on the equity bourses and return of risk
on trades than industry fundamentals," said Suvro Sarkar, lead
energy analyst at DBS Bank in Singapore.
Prices were also supported on signs of resurgent Chinese
demand. Private mega refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC)
won additional crude oil import quota for 2022 of 10 million
tonnes and state-run ChemChina received a further quota of 4.28
million tonnes. That is equal to about 104 million barrels.
The pending European Union ban on Russian crude and oil
products and the output cut from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers
including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, of 2 million barrels
per day also kept prices strong.
The OPEC+ cut and EU embargo will squeeze supply in an
already tight market. The EU's sanctions on Russian crude and
oil products will take effect in December and February,
respectively.
"With EU ban on Russian crude looming in early December,
we would still be overall bullish than bearish on oil at current
levels," DBS' Sarkar said.
To plug the gap, President Biden will announce a plan
later on Wednesday to sell off the remainder of his release from
the SPR and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when
prices drop, a senior administration official said.
In December, the administration plans to sell 15 million
barrels of oil from its reserves, the final tranche of the 180
million barrels release announced earlier this year, a senior
U.S. official said.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell by about 1.3 million
barrels for the week ended Oct. 14, according to market sources
citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Gasoline
inventories declined by about 2.2 million barrels while
distillate stockpiles dropped by 1.1 million, the sources said.
U.S. crude inventories were expected to have increased
for a second consecutive week, rising by 1.4 million barrels in
the week to Oct. 14, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Inventory data from the Energy Information
Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of
Energy, is due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Isabel Kua; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and
Christian Schmollinger)