Oil prices climb on favourable outlook for U.S. fuel demand

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Oil was little changed on Monday
amid hopes that fuel demand is picking up in the U.S. as the
summer driving season approaches and COVID-19 vaccinations there
accelerate, although rising case numbers in other countries are
keeping a lid on prices.
Brent was up 2 cents at $62.97 a barrel by 0510 GMT,
having risen to as high as $63.30. U.S. crude gained 1
cent to $59.49 a barrel, after rising as much as 46 cents
earlier.
Prices have changed little since a period of volatile
trading ended last Monday.
"At the moment, the market lacks direction," the Schork
Report, founded by Stephen Schork, said in a note. "We are
waiting for a breakout of the current range."
While the United States has fully vaccinated more than 70
million people, and in Europe new infection numbers are falling
as lockdowns take effect, India is reporting record new cases
and other parts of Asia are seeing caseloads rise.
That is likely to continue to keep a lid on any revival of
global travel and keep prices rangebound as the summer
approaches, analysts and traders said.
The U.S. economy is at an "inflection point" amid
expectations that growth and hiring will accelerate in the
months ahead, but faces the risk of reopening too quickly and
sparking a resurgence in coronavirus cases, Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
"There really are risks out there. And the principal one
just is that we will reopen too quickly, people will too quickly
return to their old practices, and we'll see another spike in
cases," Powell said in a CBS interview, recorded on Wednesday.
On the production side, no new oil drilling rigs were
started in the United States in the most recent week, according
to a widely watched report published by Baker Hughes.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
Gerry Doyle)