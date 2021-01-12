Log in
Oil prices dip on rising virus cases; expected stock draw stems losses

01/12/2021 | 12:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as investors remained concerned about climbing coronavirus cases globally, but expectations of a drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States for a fifth straight week kept losses in check.

Brent crude oil futures slipped 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $55.56 a barrel by 0500 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.17 a barrel.

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as nations around the globe scramble to procure vaccines and continue to extend or reinstate lockdowns to fight new coronavirus variants.

In Asia, Japan is planning to widen a state of emergency beyond its capital Tokyo to stem the spread of COVID-19 while China is implementing movement curbs in some parts of the country.

"I think the market will be rapid to conclude that yesterday's modest pullback in price, provided the virus spread in China remains contained, was but a blip on the radar screen," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi in a note, citing the prospect of increased economic stimulus in the United States.

President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20 with his Democratic party in control of both Houses, has promised "trillions" in extra pandemic-relief spending.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely fell for a fifth straight week, while refined products inventories were seen up last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from industry group American Petroleum Institute later on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, on Wednesday.

Brent could rise to $65 per barrel by summer 2021, Goldman Sachs said, driven by Saudi cuts and the implications of a shift in power to the Democrats in the United States. The Wall Street investment bank had previously predicted oil would hit $65 by year-end.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Pullin)

By Jessica Jaganathan


© Reuters 2021
