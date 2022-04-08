Oil prices drift lower, set for 3% weekly fall due to massive stocks release

MELBOURNE/BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices drifted
lower on Friday and were set to drop around 3% for the week as
consuming countries' planned release of 240 million barrels from
emergency stocks offset some concerns over reduced supplies from
Russia due to western sanctions.
Brent crude futures edged lower by 55 cents, or 0.6%
to $100.03 a barrel at 0403 GMT after gaining more than $1 in
the early morning.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost
34 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.67 a barrel.
Analysts said the emergency oil release, amounting to about
1 million barrels per day from May to the end of the year, might
cap price rises in the short term, but would not fully cover
volumes lost if more countries impose sanctions against Russia
over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special
operation."
"Although this is the biggest release since the stockpile
was created in 1980, it will fail to ultimately change the
fundamentals in the oil market. It is likely to delay further
increases in output from key producers," ANZ Research analysts
said in a note.
The release may deter producers, including the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and U.S. shale
producers, from accelerating output increases even with oil
prices around $100 a barrel, they said.
Investors are also assessing the fundamentals in the oil
market amid uncertainties over slowing demand in China, where
cities have been locked down due to the latest wave of
coronavirus infections, and the loss of supplies from Russia.
"Only time can give a clear answer," said analysts from
Haitong Futures.
A think tank affiliated to China's state-backed CNPC lowered
its view on China's second-quarter oil demand by 180,000 bpd
from its previous estimate due to the lockdowns there.
At the same time, the European Union's consideration of a
ban on Russian oil, following its plan to embargo Russian coal,
will limit any drop in oil prices in the near term.
"In the court of public opinion, pressure is mounting on
Brussels to act, and if that pressure valve pops and the EU
sanctions Russian oil, we could see Brent crude at $120 in a
heartbeat," Stephen Innes, managing director of SPI Asset
Management, said in a note.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Muyu Xu in Beijing
Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Simon Cameron-Moore)