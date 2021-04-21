Oil prices drop as India's COVID-19 surge crimps demand outlook

* India reports country's record single-day tally in deaths
* U.S. crude stocks rise in the week ended April 16 - API
SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a second
day on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns that surging COVID-19
cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's
third-biggest oil importer.
Brent crude futures for June fell 48 cents, or 0.7%,
to $66.09 a barrel at 0515 GMT, after dropping 48 cents on
Tuesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for
June fell 52 cents, or 0.8%, to $62.15 a barrel. The May
contract expired on Tuesday down 1.5% at $62.44.
"India is a major crude oil consumer. So rising virus cases
and thereby restrictions to limit the spread will dampen the
demand outlook," said Ravindra Rao, vice president for
commodities at Kotak Securities.
"Global crude markets remains well supplied with OPEC and
its allies scheduled to hike production in coming months. So, if
the demand picture does not improve significantly, prices may
correct further."
India, also the world's third-largest oil user, on Wednesday
reported another record increase in the daily death toll from
COVID-19, at 2,023, and another record rise in cases at more
than 295,000.
The country is facing an oxygen supply crisis to treat
patients. Large parts of the country are now under lockdown due
to a huge second wave of the pandemic.
"You've seen refiners there (in India) scale back runs
because demand has fallen with the spread of lockdowns. That's
clearly weighing on the market and sentiment," said Lachlan
Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank .
Further battering the market, data from the American
Petroleum Institute (API) industry group showed U.S. crude oil
and distillate stocks rose in the week ended April 16, according
to two market sources, compared with analysts' forecasts for
drawdown in inventories.
Crude stocks rose by 436,000 barrels, API reported,
according to the sources. Analysts polled by Reuters had
expected a 3 million barrel drawdown in crude stocks.
"This latest COVID surge has wrong-footed more than few
traders, who were building long positions ahead of what is
expected to be a successful U.S. summer driving season," said
Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Axi.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its
inventory data for last week later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in
Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)