Oil prices ease after Norway oil worker strike ends

* Norway oil worker strike ends
* Hurricane halts 92% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output
* Pelosi, Mnuchin to hold talks on COVID-19 relief package
Friday
* JP Morgan- OPEC could reverse planned easing of oil cuts
in 2021
*
NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday after
an oil worker strike in Norway ended, which should boost output,
even though production was still down in the United States ahead
of a hurricane.
Brent futures fell 52 cents, or 1.2%, to $42.82 a
barrel by 12:56 p.m. EDT (1656 GMT), while U.S. West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 52 cents, or 1.3%, to
$40.67.
Norwegian oil firms have struck a wage bargain with labour
union officials, ending a strike that had threatened to cut the
country's oil and gas output by close to 25% next week,
negotiators for each side told Reuters on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London and Aaron
Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Louise
Heavens)