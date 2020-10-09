Log in
Oil prices ease after Norway oil worker strike ends

10/09/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

* Norway oil worker strike ends

* Hurricane halts 92% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output

* Pelosi, Mnuchin to hold talks on COVID-19 relief package Friday

* JP Morgan- OPEC could reverse planned easing of oil cuts in 2021

*

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday after an oil worker strike in Norway ended, which should boost output, even though production was still down in the United States ahead of a hurricane.

Brent futures fell 52 cents, or 1.2%, to $42.82 a barrel by 12:56 p.m. EDT (1656 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 52 cents, or 1.3%, to $40.67.

Norwegian oil firms have struck a wage bargain with labour union officials, ending a strike that had threatened to cut the country's oil and gas output by close to 25% next week, negotiators for each side told Reuters on Friday. (Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Louise Heavens)

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.34% 42.76 Delayed Quote.-36.15%
WTI -1.44% 40.581 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
