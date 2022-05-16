Oil prices ease as EU struggles to seal Russia import ban

* Hungary holds out on signing Russian oil embargo
* Shanghai eyes June lockdown exit, China economy slumps
* U.S. SPR drops to lowest level since 1987
TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Tuesday as
Hungary resisted a European Union push for a ban on Russian oil
imports, a move that would tighten global supply, and as
investors took profits following a recent rally.
Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2%, to
$114.02 a barrel by 0327 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude futures slid 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $113.85 a
barrel. Both benchmarks gained more than 2% on Monday, following
a 4% jump on Friday.
EU foreign ministers failed on Monday in their effort to
pressure Budapest to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on
Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. An embargo
would require approval from all EU nations.
Still, overall sentiment on prices remained bullish amid
optimism about demand recovery in China as it looks to ease
COVID restrictions that have hurt its economy, analysts said.
"Shanghai's plans to relax the COVID-19 lockdown in stages
raised expectations of a demand revival in China," said Hiroyuki
Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.
"With the U.S. approaching the start of the summer driving
season amid tight fuel supply, oil prices are expected to head
toward $120 a barrel," he said.
Shanghai set out plans on Monday for the end of a painful
COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks, heavily
bruising China's economy, and for the return of more normal life
from June 1.
The news outweighed disappointing data from China on Monday,
with industrial output and retail sales falling in April at the
fastest in more than two years, missing expectations.
On the supply side, U.S. producers are ramping up in order
replenish inventories that have dwindled in the wake of Russia's
war on Ukraine - which Moscow calls "a special military
operation" - and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the
biggest U.S. shale oil basin, is due to rise 88,000 barrels per
day (bpd) to a record 5.219 million bpd in June, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.
Still, stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)
fell to 538 million barrels, the lowest since 1987, data from
the U.S. Department of Energy showed on Monday, underlining
tight supply.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo, Laura Sanicola in New
York; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Pullin)