Oil prices ease on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on
Wednesday as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose
more than expected and on worries a rebound in COVID-19 cases in
top importer China would hurt fuel demand.
Brent crude futures fell 44 cents, or 0.5%, to
$94.92 a barrel by 0454 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude futures fell 53 cents, or 0.6%, to $88.38 a
barrel. The benchmarks fell around 3% on Tuesday.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose by about 5.6 million barrels
for the week ended Nov. 4, according to market sources citing
American Petroleum Institute figures, while seven analysts
polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories
would rise by about 1.4 million barrels.
Last week, the market had latched on to hopes that China
might be moving toward relaxing COVID restrictions but over the
weekend health officials said they would stick to their
"dynamic-clearing" approach to new infections.
COVID cases in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities have
surged, with the global manufacturing hub becoming the country's
newest COVID epicentre.
"With that (China reopening) narrative getting pushed back,
coupled with a considerable build on U.S. inventory data,
implying dimming U.S. demand, the recessionary crews are back
out in full force this morning in Asia," Stephen Innes, managing
partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.
CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said despite tight supply in
the physical markets, China's slowdown in demand has a major
impact on the oil futures markets.
In another bearish sign, API data showed gasoline
inventories rose by about 2.6 million barrels, against analysts'
forecasts for a 1.1 million drawdown.
The market will be looking out for official U.S. inventory
data from the Energy Information Administration due at 10:30
a.m. EST (1530 GMT) for a further view on demand in the world's
biggest economy.
Meanwhile, supply concerns remain as a European Union ban on
Russian crude looms and the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and allies, or OPEC+, cuts output.
The EU will ban Russian crude imports by Dec. 5 and Russian
oil products by Feb. 5, in retaliation to Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Isabel Kua in
Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)