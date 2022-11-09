Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Oil prices ease on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries

11/09/2022 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Wednesday as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on worries a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $94.92 a barrel by 0454 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 53 cents, or 0.6%, to $88.38 a barrel. The benchmarks fell around 3% on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by about 5.6 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 4, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures, while seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories would rise by about 1.4 million barrels.

Last week, the market had latched on to hopes that China might be moving toward relaxing COVID restrictions but over the weekend health officials said they would stick to their "dynamic-clearing" approach to new infections.

COVID cases in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities have surged, with the global manufacturing hub becoming the country's newest COVID epicentre.

"With that (China reopening) narrative getting pushed back, coupled with a considerable build on U.S. inventory data, implying dimming U.S. demand, the recessionary crews are back out in full force this morning in Asia," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said despite tight supply in the physical markets, China's slowdown in demand has a major impact on the oil futures markets.

In another bearish sign, API data showed gasoline inventories rose by about 2.6 million barrels, against analysts' forecasts for a 1.1 million drawdown.

The market will be looking out for official U.S. inventory data from the Energy Information Administration due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) for a further view on demand in the world's biggest economy.

Meanwhile, supply concerns remain as a European Union ban on Russian crude looms and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, or OPEC+, cuts output.

The EU will ban Russian crude imports by Dec. 5 and Russian oil products by Feb. 5, in retaliation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Isabel Kua in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.05% 94.92 Delayed Quote.26.55%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.13% 5335.73 Real-time Quote.-16.04%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.75% 800.8009 Real-time Quote.26.73%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.45% 481.4971 Real-time Quote.23.14%
WTI -0.66% 88.427 Delayed Quote.20.33%
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Poised for Mild -2-
DJ
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Mild Declines as U.S. Election Results Eyed
DJ
12:16aIndian bond yield curve may invert as rate hikes near end - Axis Bank's Gambhir
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aCryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market
RE
12:12aOil prices ease on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries
RE
12:08aShares in Vietnam's No Va Land extend fall on real estate sector woes
RE
12:07aFoxconn persists with COVID curbs at Zhengzhou plant as district lifts lockdown
RE
12:06aU.S. allows transactions to free sanctioned oil tanker stranded in Indonesia
RE
12:04aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall on subdued data, U.S. midterm election uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MRC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
2Albertsons Cos. Issues Statement Regarding U.S. District Court for Dist..
3South Korean battery makers flag supply chain worries amid U.S. EV tax ..
4Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 08112022
5Quotes: Wall Street awaits midterm vote tallies in upbeat mood

HOT NEWS